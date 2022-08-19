New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are photographed in the Hamptons, New York, on Friday, which would have been Bill’s 76th birthday.

The couple strolled along the beach in their safety while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby.

Hillary Clinton rips Bernie Sanders as sexist: I know ‘the things he says about women’

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Happy Birthday Dad! Looking forward to sharing happy memories (& cake!) with you for years to come!” Chelsea Clinton wrote on Twitter Friday.

“Happy birthday, @BillClinton,” Hillary added in her own tweet, along with a heart emoji.