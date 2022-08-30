New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer each sat side by side to watch Serena Williams defeat Danka Kovinic in straight sets in the first round of the US Open on Monday night.

The former US leader and renowned sex therapist seemed to be having an interesting conversation. Chris Fowler, Chrissy Evert and John McEnroe appeared to enjoy what the ESPN broadcast booth cameras showed.

“Who knows what they’re talking about,” McEnroe said.

Evert suggested that Westheimer was offering some advice when he playfully touched Clinton’s cheek.

“Why is his face so red?” McEnroe joked.

Clinton and Westheimer weren’t the only ones in attendance for the epic match. Big names in the crowd at Flushing Meadows include New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mike Tyson, Anna Wintour and Spike Lee.

Williams dominated Montenegro’s Kovinic in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 and showed that she is still a force to be reckoned with, hitting some shorts with the incredible accuracy she has shown throughout her career.

The 40-year-old tennis legend had nine cases and at one point won 11 consecutive points and four games in a row.

While Kovinic battled throughout the match, Williams flashed her brilliance and showed why she is considered one of the best in the world, racing to return drop shots near the net and spiking the ball to the opposition whenever she got a chance.