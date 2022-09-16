New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

At this point, it’s no secret that the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has soured in their later years in New England.

But, apparently, Belichick reached a point when the Pats wanted to trade Brady when they were in a minor Super Bowl drought.

Tom House, a former MLB pitcher, worked with several NFL quarterbacks, including Brady. While House was working with the seven-time champion, he walked past Belichick’s office and the coach confronted him.

“Tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady,” Belichick said Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

House said Brady was 36 or 37 years old when the question was asked. The Patriots haven’t won a Super Bowl since 2004.

House convinces him that trading Brady is a bad idea.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick hug after the game, meeting in the locker room

“I said, ‘Well Bill, research shows that if Tom does the things he’s supposed to do … there’s no reason he shouldn’t be playing until he’s 45.’

“And here we are.”

House said he used his baseball studies to make his assessment of Brady.

“In my generation, you made it as a pitcher at 32 or 33. We’ve proven that’s not true,” House said. “The carryover is that when we got into football … only two quarterbacks were productive in their 40s. So we took what we learned in baseball and put it in front of the quarterbacks.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Brady won three more Super Bowls with the Patriots, but the two parties still went their separate ways. Brady then won the 2021 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and returned from retirement in search of an eighth ring.