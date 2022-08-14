New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. about the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan nearly a year ago that resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and D-California. Both Adam Schiff expressed displeasure on Sunday.

Bipartisan members of Congress reflected on the one-year anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” saying the Biden administration should have handled things differently.

“I certainly don’t think the withdrawal should have happened, and the loss of American lives during the withdrawal and the months and months it took, and the fact that we were trying to get people out of Afghanistan, I think we could have handled it differently,” said Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“There’s been a complete lack and failure of planning,” McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan. “There was no plan and no plan was executed. And I think, in your opinion, even before this, the State Department probably didn’t have the resources to handle a move of this size and enormity.”

“The biggest one, Margaret, for me, living through it and being in a classified location and the intelligence community hearing the story about it, it’s going to fall very quickly — that’s what the military told us,” McCall continued. “And then we went to State and they painted — and the White House — a very rosy picture. You know, surveillance on the ground and what the White House is doing.”

Biden’s withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan has faced widespread global backlash after Taliban insurgents recaptured the country on August 15, 2021, particularly after the US-led forces won the war 20 years after their ouster. Just a month earlier, Biden had told Americans that the likelihood of a Taliban takeover was “highly unlikely.”

On August 26, 2021, suicide bombers killed at least 183 people, including 13 US service members, during a massive US military evacuation at Kabul airport. Completing the evacuation required significant cooperation from the Taliban, and in August. The deadline expired a day earlier on the 30th, leaving behind thousands of US citizens and tens of thousands of Afghan allies, despite Biden’s promise days earlier to “send them all out.”

Biden took a victory lap earlier this month after ordering a CIA drone strike in Kabul that killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the al Qaeda leader who masterminded the 9/11 attacks along with Osama bin Laden, saying it validated his decision to pull out. From Afghanistan.

However, Republicans argue that Zawahri’s stay in the Afghan capital has allowed terrorists to regain a foothold in the country.