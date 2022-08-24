Bilal Beig, Francesca Ekwuyasi, and Matthew James Weigel Finalists for $10,000 LGBTQ Emerging Writer Award

Bilal Beig, Francesca Ekwuyasi and Matthew James Weigel are finalists for the 2022 Dane Ogilvie Award for LGBTQ2S+ Young Writers.

The $10,000 award goes to an emerging Canadian writer who identifies as (but is not limited to) lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, homosexual, or two-faced for an outstanding debut book in any genre. Books published between January 1, 2020 and May 31, 2022 could be submitted.

Canadian artist Robin Pacific created this award in 2007 in honor of her late friend Dane Ogilvie, who was a respected editor, writer and art lover.

The 2022 finalists were selected by a jury of Billy-Ray Belcourt, Samra Khabib and Zoe Lee Peterson. They will also determine the winner.

Baig is a Toronto-based queer trans woman, Muslim playwright, performer and workshop leader. Their first play Acha Bachaworld premiere took place in 2018. Baig is a facilitator at Story Planet, where they develop workshops for youth in resource-limited areas of Toronto around creative writing and literacy.

Beig is also coordinator of the playwrights’ group at the Paprika Festival, as well as the director and co-creator of CBC original comedy series Like, like, something like.

“FROM Acha Bacha, Bilal Baig uncompromisingly preserves the sacredness of the subtleties expressed in Urdu. Their work masterfully navigates translation, capturing the inexpressible and complex truths that are often lost in translation,” the jury said in a statement.

“The text is an important addition to Canadian literature and offers a much needed perspective on what it means to seek love, self-acceptance and a piece of security while living in the Pakistani diaspora as a second-generation queer person.”

Ekwuyasi is a writer, artist and director. She was born in Lagos and currently lives in Halifax. Her work explores themes of faith, family, homosexuality, consumption, loneliness and belonging. Her work has been published in Winter Tangerine Review, Brittle Paper, Transition Magazine, The Malahat Review, Visual Art News, Vol. 1 Brooklyn and Guts magazine. Her story Orun is heaven Longlisted for the 2019 Journey Prize.

Pork bread with honey and butter her first novel was longlisted for the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Roger Mooking defended Pork bread with honey and butter on the Canada reads 2021.

Pork bread with honey and butter tells the intertwined stories of twin sisters Kehinde and Taye and their mother Cambirinachi. Cambirinachi feels that she was born an ogbanye, a spirit that haunts families with misfortune, dying as a child to inflict suffering on her mother. She believes she made the unnatural choice to stay alive in order to love her human family, and now lives in fear of the consequences of that decision.

“From the very first sentences it becomes clear that Francesca Ekwuyasi Pork bread with honey and butter ambitious and confident debut. What is unusual is that from these first sentences, the novel continues to expand both in breadth and depth, like a slowly unfolding universe,” the jury said in a statement.

Weigel is a Dene and Métis poet and artist based in Edmonton. He is a press designer for Moon Jelly House and his words and drawings have been published in Arc, The Polyglot and The Mamawi Project. Weigel is a finalist for the National Magazine Award, winner of the Cécile E. Mactaggart Travel Award, and winner of the Vallum Chapbook Award 2020.

His work includes the chapter, It was a contract / It was meand debut collection Whitewood Walka work that uses photography and non-fiction along with poetry to refer to treaties as he reconciles his own history with that of Canada’s colonialism.

“Matthew James Weigel, Whitewood Walk it is a feat of imagination and design. At the level of content, form and design of the book, Weigel conveys the intense act of extracting from the colonial archives some meaning in the life and political thought of indigenous peoples,” the jury said.

“He skillfully blends the traditions of conceptual poetry and indigenous autobiography to create something beautiful and endlessly innovative that focuses on the act of making contracts as an act of deep concern from an indigenous perspective.”

This year, for the first time, the $10,000 winner will be announced at the annual Writers’ Trust Awards on November 2nd. The rest of the finalists will receive $1,000 each.

“The inclusion of the Dane Ogilvie Award in the Writers’ Trust Fall Awards is an important and necessary step in elevating the writing prowess of Canada’s young LGBTQ2S+ writers,” said Charlie Foran, Executive Director of the Writers’ Trust.

“Canada is home to a thriving and vibrant LGBTQ2S+ literary community that continues to influence the country’s art scene, and it’s time to celebrate these stories on the same stage as our other awards.”

Last year, the winner was Jillian Christmas. Other past winners include Ariel Twist, Kai Cheng Tom, Amber Dawn, Farzana Doctor and Zoe Whittall.

The Writers’ Trust of Canada is an organization that supports Canadian writers through literary awards, scholarships, financial grants, mentoring and more.

The organization was founded in 1976 by Margaret Atwood, Pierre Burton, Graham Gibson, Margaret Lawrence and David Young.

it’s the same presents several prizes in recognition of the best fiction, non-fiction and short stories of the year.as well as mid-career and lifetime achievement awards.