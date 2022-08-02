New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Giant Watts of Port Wine. Terraced vineyards as far as the eye can see. Descending into the deepest locks of Europe by ship. Tolling bells in a 686-step hilltop medieval cathedral – and seaside cafes among fishermen setting their nets on the Atlantic coast.

Just a few highlights from a recent bike trip across Portugal.

Affordable, friendly, rich in history, but still finding its footing in modern Europe, Portugal is a fantastic destination for US tourists, with travel up 41% from last year.

“Everyone says come to Portugal,” said Susan Sanderson of San Diego, who is traveling with her husband, Duff. “It’s exceeded our expectations.”

A 103-year-old woman has become the oldest person to parachute from an airplane

The Sandersons were among a group of Americans touring Europe by bicycle.

Popular routes include Provence, Tuscany, Croatia, Prague, the Alps and Mallorca, Spain.

The advent of the electric bike has vastly expanded the market of potential riders. In this particular group of 25 people, the age range is from 20 to 70 years.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” said Dan Jones, 73, of Pensacola. “I’ve heard people complain about age discrimination. Not here.”

Shark Tooth Hunting: How and Where to Find Tooth Treasures

For tourists, Portugal is basically divided into four regions.

There is the Algarve, a 100-mile stretch of warm, dry, Atlantic coast at the southern tip; Lisbon, the trendy, charming cobblestone capital; The Portugal Camino is part of the popular Christian walking tour known as the Camino de Santiago, a popular pilgrim’s journey that covers dozens of small towns in central Portugal, Spain and France; Finally, Porto, Portugal’s second-largest city, is built along the hills overlooking the Douro River, which empties into the Atlantic.

“We made a list of places we wanted to visit 10 years ago. Spain and Portugal were on there.”

This bike trip originates from the UNESCO World Heritage City of Salamanca, Spain. It is an ornate, ancient university town founded in the 1100s before the Romans were overtaken by the Moors.

After traveling through the vine-covered hills of the Douro River Valley, the trip ends 200 miles later at another UNESCO site, Porto.

About a quarter of the passengers on our Backroads Bike Tour spend the night on a riverboat.

“We made a list of places we wanted to visit 10 years ago,” says Victoria Hanlon of Phoenix. “Spain and Portugal are on there. We’re excited to find one that has both.”

The rise of electric bikes means riders can mount easier, travel longer distances and require less support from chase vans and guides who ride with us.

After breakfast each morning, the group meets for a “route wrap” for the guides to take in the day’s scenic towns, history, and stops for coffee and wine.

The remote work journey is changing – here’s what you need to know

Each biker sets their own GPS unit for that day’s route. (If you miss a turn, the GPS will beep until you get back on the right street.)

The rise of electric bikes means riders can mount easier, travel longer distances and require less support from chase vans and guides who ride with us.

More than half of guests choose an e-bike – and many have on previous backroads trips.

“I really enjoyed the small towns on this tour,” says Duff Sanderson.

How Washington lawmakers, wildlife officials study e-bikes’ impacts

“I told our friends who joined us for the first time that we don’t have to travel as a group, everyone travels at their own pace and stops where and when they want.”

A typical route spans about 50 miles.

Because the riverboat is close to sea level and the best biking is at 2,000 feet or so, some mornings we meet up with the bike and ride the bus 10 or 20 minutes to start the day.

“We don’t like living in a hotel. We like seeing things you don’t see in a car, the variety, the scenery.”

“It’s a lot better than I expected,” says Victoria’s husband, Bill.

“We did another group tour once and it took a long time for people to warm up. This group was active, they were friendly and they knew what they signed up for,” he added.

‘Just the thing’

After nearly two years of foreign leisure travel being shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone here seemed anxious to get out.

Being outside for hours every day, mostly on empty roads through small villages, was just what Dan and his wife, Linda Jones, were looking for, they said.

“This is our fourth biking-river cruise,” Dan said. “We don’t like living in a hotel. We like seeing things you don’t see in a car, the variety, the scenery.”

Fit and athletic, Linda said the pair were not intimidated by the age gap between the various members of the group.

“Maybe we’re more outgoing,” said Linda. “I can chat with anyone. So far, not a single day has been exceptionally difficult.”

“Our country has always been known for the European market, but the biggest growth has come from the American and Asian markets.”

At the beginning of the trip, we rode past pastures of oxen and olive groves. Spain produces 45% of the world’s olive oil. Portugal produces just 2% but emphasizes quality with an appellation system that regulates production.

Unlike wine, however, olive oil does not improve with age and is best used within a year of bottling. By the third day, the topography had risen sharply. Olive trees were replaced by rolling vineyards.

Portugal did not become famous for wine until the French cut off exports and the British blockaded French ports in the 1670s.

The Brits turned to Portugal, which developed a fortified wine grown only in the steep hillsides of the Douro.

By the 1900s, Portugal shipped 3 million gallons of port to Britain each year.

Today known as port wine, it comes in sweet and sometimes dry, ruby, tawny – and more recently white port.

More than 90% of port wine comes from Portugal.

“Our country has always been known for the European market, but the biggest growth has come from the American and Asian markets.”

Grown on estates known as quantas that cling to steep hillsides along the river, this port is usually processed in farmhouses and wineries before being transported down the river to Porto.

In the past it traveled by boat, but now cargo goes by truck.

The Salamanca to Porto trip was the first Backroads program introduced in Portugal; But according to guide Eduardo Costa, the country is “exploding. Every year we add a new itinerary here.”

He added, “There is a lot of momentum. More people are bringing more stories about Portugal, more social media. It keeps the ball rolling. Our country has always been known for the European market, but the biggest growth has come from the American and Asian markets. .”

Portugal also benefited from volatility in North Africa and steep prices elsewhere. In comparison, Portugal is cheap and ranks in the bottom third of EU countries by income.

Bikers who went to Morocco or expensive European cities came here instead. A good seafood dinner costs less than $50.

National Wine and Cheese Day: The Best Wine and Cheese Pairings

Costa, who joined the company 7 years ago, says guests choose Backroads because “they’re looking for an experience they can’t get on their own. On the fifth day, a third-generation winemaker shows us where he stomps the grapes. We try to find real people who tell you the story of their country.”

Cycling with electric bikes has replaced hiking and walking as the top trending activity for outfitters, according to the Adventure Travel Trade Association.

Backroads is one of many bicycle outfitters with extensive travels in Europe and in some cases around the world.

Prices for trips that include hotels, meals, guides and bikes typically range from $2,000 to $6,000 for self-guided tours. There are many multi-sport tours that combine biking with hiking or kayaking.

West Virginia Introduces Statewide Waterfall Trail, Digital Passports

According to the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), cycling with electric bikes has overtaken hiking and walking as the top trending activity for outfitters.

“People want to get out — and they don’t want to just sit by the pool.”

Forward bookings for 2022 are higher than in the previous three years, with the Mediterranean, Western Europe, Scandinavia and the Caribbean the most trending destinations outside the US

“People want to get out — and they don’t want to just sit by a pool,” says Heather Kelly, director of research at ATTA.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“We thought this would be a reset year for the industry after COVID. Instead, the rush of new bookings has just started. People want to get off the beaten path, try new places where they interact with locals.”

Adventure travel is a $683 billion industry annually and accounts for 30% of global tourism dollars spent.

Click here to get the Fox News app

For US travelers looking for a combination of nature, culture and physical activity, the US, Italy and Tanzania are the top destinations for tour operators.

The average cost of a trip is about $3,000.

People choose a trip based on word of mouth.