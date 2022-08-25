New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Whether it’s a school team or a youth or recreation league team, many kids are trying out for their fall youth sports teams now that school has started.

Parents and coaches need to establish positive communication — and the first sneaker hitting the field should happen “early on,” says one expert.

“Parents don’t want to have a meaningful interaction with a coach for the first time because there’s a problem,” Jason Sachs, president of the Positive Coaching Alliance in San Francisco, California, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

The Positive Coaching Alliance is a national nonprofit founded in 1998 dedicated to “changing the culture of youth sports so that every child, regardless of social or economic circumstances, can have a positive youth sports experience,” Sacks said.

Sacks calls sports participation an “incredible opportunity” not only to “teach sports and focus on how to compete,” but also to teach “lessons that will stay with kids long after their playing days are over.”

Sachs has coached at the high school and college level. Good communication is a coach’s job, he said.

“After high school, if your child is going to college or the workforce, you’re not going to be there as a parent to fight their struggles.”

A coach needs to let both parents and players “know what the expectations are and what the goals are for the team and the organization,” he said.

A coach should also say, “Here’s how you and I can communicate and if there are any issues, this is the communication I prefer,” he explained.

Parents should also be active in communication.

Sacks says to thank the coach after practice; Many youth and recreation league coaches volunteer their time.

“It goes a long way to say, ‘Thank you for spending the extra hours with the kids,'” he said.

Sacks noted that one of the most common issues between coaches and parents is playing time.

“Say there’s a high school basketball team and your son or daughter feels like they’re not getting enough playing time,” he says.

“Instead of you — the parent — going and talking to the coach, what a great opportunity for the kid himself to go and talk to the coach and get used to having those kinds of conversations,” Sacks said.

“No conversation I’ve had with any parent has led to more playing time.”

As an example, Sacks said, a kid might say, “Coach, I want to play more. What can I do in practice that will get me more playing time? What can I show you?”

A good coach gives a player “specific things he or she can work on.”

“After high school, if your child is going to college or into the workforce, you’re not going to be a parent to fight their struggles,” Sacks emphasizes.

Brian Tobin, a father of three from Reading, Massachusetts, coaches children ages 5 to 18 in lacrosse, football, baseball, basketball and hockey.

“I would recommend that you never approach a coach about playing time,” he told Fox News Digital via email.

“It’s not the parent’s responsibility to make sure their player gets game time – it’s the player’s responsibility to earn their time,” he added.

Tobin said, “If a coach believes they are there for the good of all the players and to build a competitive team or program,” they should “let them do their job and put the best team they can on the field.”

“I recommend that you never consult a coach about playing time.”

“When you talk to your kids about playtime as a parent, your advice should be simple, ‘Work for it.'”

Tobin said disparaging a child’s coach is out of bounds.

“If you complain about a coach in front of your player, your player’s attitude towards the coach will change and it will make their whole experience worse,” he warned.

Tobin says that when it comes to contacting a coach, “the best rule of thumb is to give yourself 24 hours in advance.”

“Ninety percent of what makes you angry or confused will be resolved at that point,” he says.

“If you don’t like the way a coach is coaching, volunteer to be a coach yourself – or bite your tongue.”

“The conversations I’ve had with any parent haven’t led to more playing time,” he notes.

“Kids have to learn to earn, grind and grit in the lineup — and work to stay there. It’s not about the parents.”

Another Boston-area youth recreation league coach, who has worked with kids ages 5 to 15 in both tee ball and Babe Ruth baseball, echoed Tobin’s advice, telling Fox News Digital that “it’s not good to contact us right after the game. The heat of the moment.”

If a child is young, ask the coach what your child can do to improve his or her skills, he advises.

“The older kids have to fend for themselves,” he said.

When it comes to recreation leagues, he advises, “If you don’t like the way a coach is coaching, jump in and volunteer as a coach yourself — or bite your tongue.”

“Sports is a great way for your kids to learn life lessons,” he said — and added, “We all know life isn’t fair, kids have to navigate it.”

“Kids start playing sports for the love of the game,” he said.

“Parental over-involvement kills it quickly. Let it be their experience, not yours.”