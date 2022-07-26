Big Ten’s Kevin Warren: More conference expansion could be coming, television deal ends

INDIANAPOLIS — Between name, image and comparability, potential College Football Playoff expansion and conference realignment, change is here, not just for college football.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren took the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday to kick off Big Ten media days and made no secret of his or the conference’s intentions.

“The Big Ten Conference was born out of a desire to be bold,” Warren said, referring to the day in 1895 when seven college presidents met at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago to discuss the formation of the league. “There are two types of people in the world, they see change as a problem or as an opportunity.

“I embrace change, I’m very aggressive, I’ve been that way my entire career, and I want to make sure we build the environment that our student athletes, fans and universities deserve.”

The most significant of those changes is the addition of Southern California and UCLA, which will join the conference in 2024.

Warren says there are a few reasons for their inclusion; Chief among them is New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, each of which has a footprint in the three largest television markets.

While Warren said the league is satisfied with its existing 14 teams, adding two of the Pac-12’s most storied programs is “incredibly exciting.”

“These are two excellent academic and athletic institutions in a strong location in Los Angeles,” he said. “They have a rich history and tradition, they are innovators, forward-thinkers and bold, they make us stronger as a conference.”

Although Warren says the optics appear to be the Big Ten moving away from its roots, he asks himself two questions as he evaluates the decisions: Why and why not.

“One reason why,” Warren pointed out, is that outside of the Midwest, the largest Big Ten alumni base is in Southern California.

When the expansion was announced this summer, Warren said it had been on his mind for a long time. He discussed it in his interviews and sat at roundtables and phone calls over the years, mapping out what the future might look like before he was appointed commissioner in June 2019.

Despite the uncertainty of how this will be done, Warren has always had a vision of being on the cutting edge.

“Every day I ask, ‘What’s next?’ I’ll ask,” Warren said. “It may include future expansion, but it will be done at the center for the right reasons, at the right time, with the academic and athletic empowerment of our students.

“We don’t just expand to expand. It’s strategic, it adds value to our conference and it provides a platform to put our student athletes on a bigger stage so they can build their careers.”

Warren suggests that all decisions should have dollars and meaning. Nothing brings in more money than the TV rights deals still under discussion. Although Warren said he hopes to have an announcement on it “sooner rather than later,” he stopped short of putting a timeline on it.

“While dollars are important to our member organizations, it’s really about a platform that provides stability,” Warren said. “So we can also provide our student athletes with excellent health care, mental health services, life skills, programs and educational experiences.”

More hot topics from Warren

Expanding the College Football Playoff: “I’m 100% in support of expanding the College Football Playoff. What’s the right number? We’ll figure it out, but I believe we can fix the expansion of the College Football Playoff. I think so. We need to have the multiple media partners that we need from a college football standpoint. It has to be opened up. We have to take a holistic view, make sure we protect some critical bowl relationships.

“I’m confident that we can again ask the right questions for the right reasons at the right time for our student-athletes and our fans and we can reach some resolution.”

Name, Image and Comparison: “Name, image and likeness is another area that we’ve been talking about for the last year, last year. I still believe strongly — I’m a big proponent of name, image and likeness. I’m so grateful for so many of our students — that athletes have the ability to monetize their name, image and likeness. There are

“I’m disappointed that we still have to work with this patchwork of different laws from a state level perspective. We need federal legislation to help put some safeguards in place to make sure this name, this image, clean it up more. And similarity is not used as a hiring incentive.”