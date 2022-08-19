Big Ten scores media rights deal worth more than $1 billion a year: What we know

Conference realignment in college athletics over the past 15 years has changed the look and play of the sport. As a result, certain animosities and traditions were thrown out along with it.

Television networks have also taken notice and some are willing to pay big bucks for premium packages to showcase the best teams and conventions. Leagues looking to boost their finances can’t be complacent.

The Big Ten announced a major move Thursday with conference partners Fox, CBS and NBC for media rights deals worth an average of more than $1 billion a year through the 2029-30 seasons for football and men’s and women’s basketball.

Here’s everything we know about the next big step in the high-stakes game of media rights in college athletics:

What’s in the Big Ten Rights Package?

The league announced Thursday a seven-year deal with several networks that will pay an average of more than $1 billion annually. Saturday’s football triple-header with Fox, NBC and CBS is the highlight of a package that includes men’s and women’s basketball coverage.

Fox will continue to air the league’s premier game at noon ET, CBS will show the 3:30 pm ET offering and NBC will take over the primetime slate. The contract goes into effect in the 2023 football season, but CBS won’t open the noon window until 2024, with the deal to show SEC games until 2023. CBS will still televise seven Big Ten games in 2023 at other times.

ESPN is not part of the deal. The Big Ten enjoyed a four-decade relationship with the network, which ends after this season. The meeting rejected the network’s offer of $380 million a year.

Where does the SEC fit in?

The traditional 3:30 pm ET Southeastern Conference game has been televised by CBS for the past two decades Switch to ABC/ESPN starting in 2024 And the league will run concurrently with a deal that already includes broadcast partners that expires in 2034. That deal includes football and men’s college basketball as well as all other league sports, and Oklahoma and Texas are slated to join the league in 2025 or sooner.

What about streaming services?

The Peacock broadcasts all Big Ten games shown on Saturday nights on NBC and carries eight franchise football games and 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 non-conference) and 30 regular-season women’s basketball games. Other streaming services like Apple+ and Amazon Prime have already entered the broadcast space with historic multi-million dollar deals with the NFL, MLB and Major League Soccer, look for those services and more. And done.

Let’s deal: Pac-12, Big 12, Notre Dame and Group of Five

The rest of the power players in college football, in particular, will also be looking for homes, especially if the price is right.

CBS Sports reported Notre Dame football, which has been on NBC since 1991, will be kept independent if Peacock can get at least $75 million from the network. The deal with NBC expires in 2025.

The Big 12 already made its intentions known when new commissioner Brett Yormark said the league is “open for business.” In 2020, the Big 12 distributed $38 million to each member institution. This year, the SEC will give its schools $54.6 million each after its revenue increased significantly. The ACC awarded its schools $32 million in 2020.

Pac-12 lags behind in revenue, said it gave an average of $19.8 million to each school in May. Less than two months later, Southern California and UCLA announced their plans to move to the Big Ten and its media rights deal, which was originally a 12-year, $3 billion deal that would expire in 2024, split Fox Sports and ESPN television rights.

Group of Five has various deals in multiple networks. American Athletic and the Sun Belt have contracts with ESPN for the next decade, while the Mountain West, Conference USA and Mid-American have contracts with CBS Sports Network.