New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Playing in the Rose Bowl is the pinnacle of a college football career for those who have coached and played in the Big Ten for decades.

The importance of the Rose Bowl has waned over the years as college football’s postseason has evolved. The Big Ten’s latest expansion puts the future of the Pac-12, the conference’s longtime Rose Bowl partner, in doubt and is another damaging blow to the granddaddy of all bowls.

“You have to adapt,” former Wisconsin coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez said Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “When I came into the league, every kid that played in this league, your focus was to play in the Rose Bowl and win the Rose Bowl.

“It’s not the same anymore. It’s the CFP. It’s into the playoffs.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The future of the Rose Bowl as a showcase game, mostly featuring Big Ten and Pac-12 teams on New Year’s Day, is already in turmoil toward what looks like an inevitable expansion from the College Football Playoff’s current four-team format.

“The Rose Bowl will always be an important part of the Big Ten,” said Alvarez, who now works for the conference as a special adviser to commissioner Kevin Warren.

Now that the Big Ten has poached Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12, it remains to be seen whether the West Coast’s Power Five conference will still be a significant part of the Rose Bowl.

“I’m focused on the Big Ten,” Alvarez said. “When we were in expansion (in the early 2010s) I was very happy to get my alma mater Nebraska into our league. I knew Nebraska in the Big Eight. There was no Big Eight. So things have changed. You have to go with the flow.”

Warren said playoff talks with other FBS commissioners will resume in September. Warren said he was a staunch advocate of expansion, but he was one of a group of new commissioners who stood in the way of early implementation of the 12-team format.

Texas commit Arch Manning is no more. 1 overall prospect in ESPN’s recruiting rankings

Alvarez said he’s not sure what the best number is for the playoffs, but eight, 12 and 16 are all intriguing depending on the details of the format.

He also said the Big Ten should consider expanding its own postseason as the league grows to 16 teams with USC and UCLA.

Could a four-team Big Ten tournament be held instead of just the championship game?

“It’s something you have to look into,” Alvarez said.

IOWA RAISES

After winning the Big Ten West last season, all of Iowa’s returning assistant coaches received rezzes.

The smallest increase is offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz. According to The Athletic, Brian Ferentz’s salary went from $860,000 to $900,000.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh explains the ‘abortion issue’ if a loved one has an unplanned pregnancy

The elder Ferentz was asked if the offense’s poor performance — 11th in the Big Ten in yards per play (4.67) — had anything to do with the small bump in his son’s salary.

“Not necessarily. I think he’s really well compensated,” Kirk Ferentz said. “Bottom line … I think our staff, the numbers, there are reasons for everything we do and we’ve had private conversations about that. I think staff salaries reflect experience levels, contributions to the program.

“As a head coach, it’s important to me that we keep guys, keep guys and it’s an attractive place for them to work.”

Michigan changes

Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan after leading the Wolverines to a playoff berth and their first Big Ten title since 2004 was no slam dunk.

Phil Petty’s family has put an end to speculation that the former South Carolina star was responsible for his death

Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job after Michigan’s season and was ultimately not offered the job.

As the former Michigan quarterback returns for his eighth season as head coach, two coordinators from last year’s team have moved on.

Mike McDonald returned to work for Harbaugh’s brother as defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, and Josh Gattis took the offensive coordinator job with Miami.

Harbaugh looked to the Ravens for another defensive coordinator. Jesse Minter spent four seasons with the Ravens as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt last season. Harbaugh said he also considered Minter when he hired McDonald before last season, and the Wolverines will run the same system that had success last year.

“So I went back and talked to Jesse Minter right after Mike left and thought it was the absolute best thing for our team,” Harbaugh said.

Alabama’s Nick Saban releases message of support for John Metchie III following leukemia diagnosis

To replace Gattis, Harbaugh looked inside and promoted offensive assistants Sharon Moore and Matt Weiss.

While the scheme looks similar to last year, who is running the offense is the most interesting question of the preseason for Michigan. Cade McNamara was the QB1 last season, with talented freshman JJ McCarthy playing a complementary role off the bench.

There’s no guarantee those roles will remain this season, Harbaugh said.

“Cade McNamara is going to be tough to beat for the starting quarterback job,” Harbaugh said. “JJ McCarthy will be tough for the starting quarterback job.”

A recovering receiver

Maryland coach Mike Locksley said receiver Donte Demus Jr. is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury that cost him more than half of last season.

Demus had 507 yards and three touchdowns in five games before getting hurt.

NCAA sends Tennessee notice of allegations detailing rules violations under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps are still having one of the most prolific passing seasons in school history, but the return of Demus to team with Rakim Jarrett gives Maryland one of the best combos in the Big Ten.

“Really, really impressed with how he came back,” Loxley said of Demus. “We hope he doesn’t have any setbacks in training camp, we’ll try to protect him and get him into the starting game, but hopefully we’ll see Donte Demus play in the first game.”

The Terps open the season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 3.

Gopher Reunion

After helping Minnesota win nine games in 2019, offensive coordinator Kirk Sciarocca left Minnesota for Penn State. He was fired after one season with the Nittany Lions.

Now, after spending last season in West Virginia, the 56-year-old is reunited with the Golden Gophers — and most of the supporting cast — leading them to nine wins in 2019.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim are both returning for their sixth seasons, and coach PJ Fleck believes getting the band back together could lead to another big season in 2022.

Fleck is not alone.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Kirk wanted to know how it would affect the kids and I wanted to know how it would affect the kids,” Fleck said, calling the rehire an easy decision. “I said, of course you have to answer some questions in your first team meeting, but after the first five minutes it gets easier, and he did. I know we’re excited to have him. Tanner is really excited to have him. .”

Morgan threw for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns, both career highs, and had just seven interceptions in 2019. Ibrahim also rushed for a career-best 1,160 yards in 2018 under Ciarocca.