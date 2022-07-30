‘Big 6’ Jonathan Wilson’s Bright Reworks Raise Many Questions

FROMthe team is too perfect? Could it be that if you have technically brilliant players in every position who have fully assimilated into a brilliant intellectual system, the result is not a ruthless winning machine, but a slightly cold entity so obsessed with order that when it goes wrong, it unable to cope?

After last year’s Champions League elimination against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions that his side would not be able to cope with adversity, that a crisis could cripple its complex mechanisms. But it’s intriguing to say the least that City’s two most high-profile recent signings, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, are disruptors that don’t seem natural to his well-ordered universe.

Vincent Kompany wants Burnley to fly high but is happy to play the long game Read more

As City look to win five Premier League titles in six seasons, the level of dominance in English football has only been achieved twice: Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United from 1995/96 to 2000/01 and Liverpool from 1978/79 to 1983/84. , Haaland is the most significant signing of this summer. His appearance, though, is part of a larger picture of how key contenders are adjusting their attack options. Of the Big Six, only Manchester United have yet to sign a striker, but the Cristiano Ronaldo saga could see a major change in their front line.

Haaland is a risk. He’s clearly a player of astounding potential, one of those oversized forwards who don’t show up often and make the game seem ridiculously easy for a while. He has scored 78 goals in the last three seasons; he himself spoke of watching City and imagining how many goals he would score exactly like the one he scored 12 minutes into his first game for the club, in a friendly against Bayern, hitting a low cross at close range. But what matters to City is not so much whether they score 30 or 40 points in a campaign, but whether they can deliver ruthlessness in the big Champions League games they keep losing.

His sharp angles, his idiosyncrasies, may be what allows him to do this, decoupling him from City’s system, making their attacking play less predictable. (Are they predictable, and is there a problem with that? It’s not even obvious.) City have a clear pattern – there’s an obvious City goal type, a low odds for an offensive player – but it works in almost any circumstance, which is why they’ve been top scorers in every one of the last five league seasons. The problem is that the circumstances under which this might not work are against the very best sides in the biggest games, and by definition there are very few of them, which means that the dataset is necessarily small.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Manchester City in a pre-season match against Bayern Munich last Sunday. Photograph: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

But these sharp corners, his bullish self-confidence, may be creating friction. Haaland made no secret of his admiration for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who lasted just one caustic season under Guardiola at Barcelona, ​​and scoffed at the “obedient little schoolboys” who made up the rest of the team. Haaland’s goal against Bayern was set up by Grealish, and after that game he said he liked his “vibration”.

Grealish appeared to have been signed to add some anarchy to the front line’s neat passing, a balancing act he admitted he found difficult; his last day’s interview, in which he spoke of how at times he felt overwhelmed by the demands of the system, was as revealing as anything about the compromises that Guardiola’s methods demanded. Perhaps the two can add some improvisation that will take the City to greater heights, but that’s a risk.

The reform of the Liverpool striker has long been expected. In recent years, Liverpool have been very effective in setting targets early on and developing without too many upheavals, but the loss of Sadio Mane and the addition of Darwin Nunez to the top three, which only added Luis Diaz in January, inevitably means uncertainty. Many felt that Diaz had adapted quickly but was ineffective in the Champions League final and there must have been concerns about how Mane’s move to the center affected Mohamed Salah’s form in the second half of last season.

Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling, who has loaned Romelu Lukaku and is still looking to add another striker. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

The great coach of the Soviet era, Valery Lobanovsky, remarked that at the highest level, the connections between players are as important as the players themselves; finding a trio whose chemistry has had such a mutually beneficial impact is extremely difficult. Maybe Salah, Nunez, Diaz are even stronger than Salah, Roberto Firmino, Mane, maybe not.

It may be a necessary part of their development, but Chelsea seem to have taken a step back from last season. The addition of Raheem Sterling and the sacking of Romelu Lukaku changes the attacking dynamic, but Chelsea want to add another striker. The fact that Todd Boeli served as sporting director may not have helped recruit new players, but the fact that Barcelona, ​​a club without money, has been repeatedly called attention to is, admittedly, a harsh lesson in the chimerical economics of modern football.

By adding Richarlison, Tottenham added depth and variety and should have eased some of the pressure on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, while Gabriel Jesus seems more natural to Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal than Alexandre Lacazette ever did. even if there are doubts. remains about its decoration.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

And then there’s Ronaldo, United’s albatross gleefully tied around their neck last season, whom despite his best efforts they can’t seem to lose. He doesn’t – can’t – fit into Erik ten Hag’s system and if he somehow stays at the club, especially with all the stories about his attitude to pressure in training last season, it’s hard to see how he wouldn’t be a disruptive presence. .

The contenders will be the same: City or possibly Liverpool will most likely be champions, and the battle to qualify for the Champions League will almost certainly be fought between familiar six teams. But there is an element of danger in changing the line of attack, and it is in this uncertainty that the initial charm of this season’s title race lies.