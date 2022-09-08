New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Big 12 wants to expand, and commissioner Brett Yarmark wasted no time Wednesday saying where he wants to do it.

“Obviously, going out west is where I want to go, getting into that fourth time zone,” he said Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati, a team that made it to the Big 12, via ESPN.

Yarmark said the Big 12 is “open for business,” but he has standards he hopes to hit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“A program with national recognition, competing at the highest level in basketball and football, standing for the right things, it’s a good cultural fit,” Yarmark said.

Talks break down on potential PAC-12, Big 12 merger: Report

The ones that check the boxes for Yormark are likely to be in the Pac-12, to which commissioner George Kliavkoff said, “We haven’t decided yet whether we’re going to shop there.”

Still, Kliavkoff is feeling pressure from the Big 12.

“I’m spending four weeks defending against grenades lobbed from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize the rest of our conference,” he said.

The Big 12 Conference offers membership to 4 schools

In the meantime, both conferences are considering their media rights as they “elect to accelerate negotiations” with Fox and ESPN. The Big 12’s media rights expire in 2025, while the Pac-12’s expire a year earlier.

Cincinnati is officially leaving the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. Joining them are fellow AAC conference schools Houston and UCF, as well as BYU, leaving their respective conferences to enter one of the best of the Power 5. .

USC and UCLA, two of the Pac-12’s most notable schools, have announced their move to the Big Ten conference, which will drop in 2024.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Yarmark’s duties as Commissioner began on August 1.