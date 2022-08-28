New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Last July, calls from stranded American citizens, Afghan friends, and fellow veterans I served with came with great frequency and desperation.

The Taliban were quickly advancing toward Kabul, Afghan security forces were withdrawing, and the Biden administration was providing minimal air support to halt Taliban gains across the country.

The US intelligence community reported earlier in June that the Afghan government could collapse within six months to a year. In less than two months, the Taliban took control of Kabul.

After 20 years of fighting, bloodshed and investment – Afghanistan returned to the Taliban-controlled country that once housed al Qaeda. Within weeks, we were back in the pre-9/11 days of Afghanistan.

Almost 1 year after pulling out of Afghanistan, Gen. ‘We’re right back where we started’ in 2001, says Ken

What happened during our retreat was essentially un-American. Americans and 13 Gold Star families deserve answers and accountability.

Why did our intelligence get it so wrong? Why did the Biden administration provide minimal air support to the Afghan military as the Taliban advanced? Why did we leave Bagram Air Base and leave dangerous terrorist prisoners behind? Why did we leave billions of dollars worth of military equipment behind? Why has no one been held accountable for the terrorist attack that killed 13 Americans and many other Afghan citizens, or the drone strike that killed innocent civilians?

We want answers to why US military personnel were forced to protect Hamid Karzai International Airport in a Taliban-controlled city of 4 million people, when Bagram Airbase is easier to protect and better to coordinate evacuation flights. Why were groups of independent veterans forced to step in to oust the Americans and Allies – a job the US government should have done?

These are questions that need to be answered not just now, but in the coming years.

If Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives this November, the new speaker should prioritize thorough investigative hearings into the botched and bloody retreat. This needs to be done in public and not through the closed door sessions we have had over the past year.

These congressional investigations require broad jurisdictional oversight — with the ability to present all of these departments in a way that does not blame one department — because of the massive failures by our intelligence community, the Department of Defense, and the State Department.

The reckless abandoning of Afghanistan has not only left a strategically located country in the hands of a terrorist group. It provided yet another country for global terrorists to seek refuge in and sent a clear message to our enemies around the world that America will not stand by our friends.

Images of desperate Afghans falling from American military planes and videos of Taliban brutality surfaced, tarnishing our image as an international champion of freedom and emboldening our enemies.

A year later, Biden’s failure in Afghanistan is remembered

When pressed during a Senate hearing on whether the withdrawal from Afghanistan would affect Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, even Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley admitted, “I think it’s certainly possible.”

Officials of the Chinese Communist Party, the Iranian regime, and other opponents certainly took note of his propaganda.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. The Afghanistan Commission, headed by Mr. Further, the report is not due until December 2024, a convenient timeline for the Biden administration.

To date, no major US government official has been removed as a result of the chaotic withdrawal and its aftermath. The Dutch and British Foreign Ministers were also pushed out of their posts because of the retreat’s mishandling.

Yet President Biden hailed our exit as an “extraordinary success.”

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs and intelligence officials have testified that al Qaeda and ISIS fully intend to attack our country again and are developing the capability to do so under the leadership of the Taliban.

Al Qaeda has increased “freedom of action” in Afghanistan, according to a June UN report. While many Americans would like to forget about the threat posed by Afghanistan, these terrorists have not forgotten us.

The recent strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul is laudable but raises serious questions about why al Qaeda’s leadership was openly operating in Afghanistan in 2001.

I fear another attack from Afghanistan and we will have to send our troops back with no regional allies or bases to support such a mission. Focused on how we can best prepare for that scenario by learning from this administration’s mistakes, public congressional hearings will provide further answers.

While it will take years to heal the stain on our country, Congress can do everything it can to ensure that so many sacrifices in Afghanistan are not in vain by holding those responsible accountable.