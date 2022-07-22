Biden’s symptoms improved Thursday night despite his high temperature, his doctor said

Toggle caption Adam Schulz/AP

President Biden had a slight fever last night but his doctor says his “symptoms have improved” as he continues to receive treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a statement The White House announced that Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday evening, which has returned to normal since he received the Tylenol. O’Connor says he still has a runny nose and fatigue and has a “loose” and “occasionally non-productive” cough.

Biden has completed a full day of paxolovid treatment, and O’Connor writes, “The president is tolerating treatment well.” His symptoms are being treated with oral hydration, Tylenol, and an albuterol inhaler as needed. O’Connor says the president may add low-dose aspirin as an alternative blood thinner as some routine prescriptions are suspended during paxlovide treatment.

O’Connor reiterated his opinion that the president’s status as a vaccinator and twice-extended meant he should respond favorably to treatment. “So far nothing has been found in his illness that would cause me to change that initial expectation,” the president’s doctor added.

The White House said O’Connor would provide daily written updates on Biden’s condition.

The president continues in seclusion at the White House today, with several calls on his schedule announced by the White House. His staff says Biden spoke last night with Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who has also announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. And he called the host of a planned event in Pennsylvania yesterday that was postponed after Biden tested positive.