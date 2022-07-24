New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden’s “symptoms are improving significantly” following a COVID-19 infection last week, the president’s physician said in a written update Sunday.

Biden finished taking paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of getting seriously ill, on Saturday night, a doctor told President Kevin O’Connor.

“His main symptom now is a sore throat,” O’Connor said. “This may be the result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and that is encouraging. His rhinorrhea, cough and body aches have decreased significantly.”

O’Connor said Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature were all normal, and he was not having trouble breathing, although the president’s voice was “a little deep.” According to the doctor, Biden’s oxygen saturation remains “excellent” on room air and his lungs are clear.

“The president continues to tolerate treatment very well,” O’Connor said, adding that Biden will continue to take paxlovide as planned while he is alone.

“As I mentioned before, the BA.5 variant is particularly transmissible and he continues to be isolated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations,” O’Connor said. “We will continue to monitor him closely during this very simple outpatient treatment regimen.”

Biden tested positive for Corona on Thursday morning. O’Connor said Saturday that the president was infected with the highly contagious variant known as BA.5, which is spreading across the country, and White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Sunday, “It’s the BA.5 variant.”

That variant belongs to the Omicron strain that emerged late last year. This is believed to be the reason for the highest number of corona cases in the country. Since then he has been living alone in the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.