President Biden’s executive decision to essentially transfer billions of dollars of college loan debt to the American taxpayer is “blowing. [his] face,” economist Steve Moore told Fox News on Monday.

The White House billed the handout as “amnesty,” but economists like Moore have pointed out that mathematically the debt can’t just disappear.

“It’s almost ridiculous that the Biden administration is talking about how they’re reducing the deficit and the debt, actually, since Joe Biden took office, if you add up all those spending bills… and then they put in $500. You’re talking about billions more… more than $4 trillion in spending, that’s 400 comma 000 comma 000 comma 000,” he said.

“This amount of debt and spending, in my opinion, is the biggest burden on the economy. And that’s the thing that worries me the most about what it’s doing to the future of our country and its ability to create . . . a prosperous society.”

Moore added that after writing off part of the debt of mostly white-collar college students, ignoring blue-collar businessmen and students and workers in the economy who didn’t have a post-secondary education, Biden didn’t get the big political boost he hoped for. The organization as a whole.

He cited a report by a University of Chicago economist, who calculated the combined economic value of all federal government handouts, from free health care to food stamps to subsidized housing and education, telling Fox News that the total salary was higher than the average salary of an American citizen.

“[With] You can make $80-, $90,000 a year from all of these things and not work an hour,” he said, a big warning sign that not only is Biden’s latest handout reckless, but that American society needs to return to its earlier iterations. One that put work to work. Encouraged and rewarded those who contributed to the economy.

Host Charles Pyne agreed that Biden’s promise to eliminate college debt is a far cry from President Herbert Hoover’s “chicken in every pot” political promise — when it comes to accusations of “buying votes.”

In that context, Moore went on to point out that the people benefiting from Biden’s handout are not the lower-to-middle-class families targeted by Hoover, but upper-class families with graduate school educations and plum jobs.

“They’re making six figures and they just decide, hey, I’m not going to pay off my debt,” he said. It’s fundamentally unfair to people, especially people who may not have gone to college.”

“And that’s why I think it’s blown up politically in Biden’s face, because people don’t see the logic behind it.”