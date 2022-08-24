New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Biden’s decision to write off $10,000 in student loans for Americans under $125,000 a year is drawing mixed reactions from Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

The national debt was more than $30 trillion as of February, according to the Treasury Department. Meanwhile, the federal budget deficit was $727 billion at the end of July, according to the CBO.

GOP lawmakers quickly slammed the decision as an abdication of personal responsibility that would only benefit a segment of the American population.

“It’s called personal responsibility: if you borrow, you repay the loan,” Rep. said Ben Cline, R-Va. “Biden’s student loan debt cancellation is a handout to the coastal elite and will fall on the backs of hard-working American taxpayers who didn’t have the opportunity to go to college.”

Sen. Some lawmakers, like Mitt Romney, suggested the decision to keep young voters in its fold ahead of the November midterms was a cynical move by the White House.

Biden Student Loan Handout May Cut Deficits in Schumer-Manchin Act

“It’s sad to see what’s being done to bribe voters,” said Romney, R-Utah. “Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan may win some votes for Democrats, but it will increase inflation, burden taxpayers with other people’s financial responsibilities, be unfair to those who paid their own way, and create unrealistic expectations.”

However, Republicans widely argued that the move would fuel inflation, which has caused prices to rise at the fastest rate in 40 years. He also claimed that Biden’s proposal undercuts the reason why higher education costs have soared in recent decades.

Americans are already reacting to Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Very suspicious’

Biden announced plans to give on Wednesday $10,000 for borrowers Less than $125,000 annually. Pell Grant recipients will receive $20,000 in loan handouts if their income is below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials claim that no individual or family among the top 5% earners will benefit from this decision.

The White House is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments through the end of the year. Alongside the announcement is a new proposal from the Department of Education that would allow borrowers to cap undergraduate loan repayments at 5% of their monthly income.

Democrats applauded the decision, arguing that it would help ease the financial burden for Americans facing 40-year high inflation.

“Today is a day of joy and relief. President Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million Americans — a powerful step to help rebuild the middle class,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. “It will transform the lives of working people across the country.”

While most Democrats praised Biden for the decision, many others also said the credit goes to the party’s progressive grassroots group who urged the White House to take action.

“Grateful to the organizers, activists and advocates who never gave up trying to eliminate student loans,” Rep. said Corey Bush, D-Mo. “This victory is due to you.”

Despite the news, Democrats indicated they would continue to press Biden and administration officials until all student loans are canceled.

“Student Loan Debt Is Immoral,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. said

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, Republicans said Biden’s decision proved the White House is in the sights of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“Democrats are literally using the money of working Americans to try to buy themselves some cheer from their political base,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K. “It’s a consistent thread that connects the Democrats’ policies: taking money and purchasing power away from working families and redistributing it to their favored friends.”