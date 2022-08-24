New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove argues that President Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt for some borrowers is a political stunt to buy support from college students ahead of November’s midterm elections. On “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday, Rove highlighted the administration’s “frustration” as experts fear the decision could fuel inflation and dramatically increase the national deficit, which now tops $1.6 trillion.

JOE BIDEN expected to announce $10,000 student loan forgiveness program Wednesday: report

Karl Rove: It’s all about buying support College students and recent college graduates Those they worry about will not turn out to vote. I mean, it just stinks from top to bottom. And this is a sign of the administration’s desperation, but also of its willingness to bend boundaries to achieve political goals.

But this does nothing. In fact it encourages it. And not only that, but remember, we’re going to give a small group of people the special privilege of amnesty and make every taxpayer pick up the tab, not just today, but in the years to come, because it’s $300. Deficits, period, added billions at the end of the story. This is not paid for. This is, you know, not an offset. This is nothing. This is a net addition to debt and inflationary demand. Now we have a bunch of people saying, “God, I feel better. I’m $10,000 off my liability. I’m in a better place. Let’s go. Let’s spend more money.” And when, once again, the government is making Inflation problem Worse by putting more money into the system, demanding more and paying it off with debt.

