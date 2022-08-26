New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Joe Biden has no legal authority to cancel federal student loans wholesale. By executive fiat, he is violating both the Higher Education Act and the Federal Claims Collection Act that set strict limits on debt modification or forgiveness. Debt cancellation is prohibited without the permission of Congress, not that the unscrupulous would care.

In a last-ditch effort to get around those laws, Biden’s Justice Department claims he can “forgive” the debt under the 2003 Heroes Act.

The DOJ didn’t bother to read that law. This applies to war, military operations and national emergencies. No such exigent circumstances exist at present. Even if he did, the President’s power to act unilaterally is limited to suspension of payments or waiver of interest on loans, not total cancellation.

Biden knows what he is doing is illegal. He had previously publicly admitted that he did not have the executive power to do so. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the same a year ago. Now, Biden is ignoring the law — and himself — anyway.

Pelosi was right when she declared that only action by Congress could eliminate the debt. This is because the Legislature has the power of the purse as per our constitutional structure.

Congress has exclusive powers to tax and spend (see Article I, Sections 7 and 9). This includes assuming or disposing of debts, including the cost of the federal government. The president cannot spend money that has not been appropriated by Congress.

Congress does not have the votes to cancel the debt. So, Biden is usurping his authority and squandering it on the separation of powers fundamental to our Constitution.

This is a dangerous pattern for Biden’s authoritarianism. He is deliberately flouting the law and the constitution. You may recall that he overstepped his authority with his covid order, his eviction moratorium, his caste-based farm program and the moratorium on deportations. All of this was reversed by federal courts that declared Biden’s actions illegal.

When a president ignores the rule of law, it amounts to tyranny.

Biden’s power grab will face inevitable legal challenges. The US Supreme Court will be asked to resolve this. I wouldn’t bet on Biden’s chances. He holds the modern presidential record for being slapped by the High Court.

It is clear that Biden’s debt relief plan is nothing more than a shameful and despicable attempt to buy votes with taxpayer money ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the latest estimate is that it would cost half a trillion dollars. Who pays for it? The government must absorb more of the cost, which means taxpayers must foot the bill.

Whenever a politician bows to the demands of the ultra-left progressive vigilante crowd, he will backfire politically. guarantee That is what is happening here. A mountain of anger is already brewing.

The people who are angry at Biden are the millions of responsible borrowers who faithfully paid off their loans, those who chose not to go to college because they didn’t want to take on debt, and the taxpayers who had to pay for it. Even the Washington Post editorial board blasted Biden’s gamble as expensive and inflationary. This would wipe out any gains made by the so-called inflation-reducing law, which was an oxymoron anyway.

As Fox News contributor and former Education Secretary Bill Bennett pointed out, Biden’s amnesty gimmick disproportionately affects minority groups who didn’t go to college and high-earning whites. Bennett called it a “terrible, stupid idea”. He is right.

But Biden is as ignorant as ever. He is treating the symptoms but not attacking the root cause of our sick and broken educational system that has caused skyrocketing college tuitions. Government is responsible for that.

For years, unscrupulous spenders in Washington have flooded the market with easy loans. Colleges and universities cheered, “Great…let’s raise our tuition!”

The more the government paid, the higher the tuition rates. This is basic economics.

Even if you pay off student loans now, they will quickly return to current levels (and beyond) in a few years. Biden doesn’t address the underlying problem of too much government money pouring into the education system. He’s just throwing more taxpayer money at it. It’s an endless and crazy cycle.

So our president’s solution is spectacularly reckless and stupid. So, that’s classic Joe Biden, who is both.

