President Biden’s spokeswoman blasted pro-life lawmakers with a message inflaming the recent abortion ban in Indiana.

Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening banning most abortions.

The White House on Saturday called the Indiana abortion law “a radical step” in violating women’s reproductive rights.

“The Indiana Legislature took a devastating step with the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip women of their constitutionally protected right to abortion,” said Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.

“And it’s another radical step for Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedoms and put individual health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors.”

Indiana law prohibits rape, incest and the procedure to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions apply only during the first 10 weeks after conception. Victims are not required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the previously proposed assault.

Abortion will also be permitted if the fetus is diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening condition.

“Yesterday’s vote, which almost completely bans abortion in Indiana, should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard,” Jean-Pierre said, reiterating the long-shot policy of codifying abortion rights through federal law. “Congress must act immediately to enact legislation restoring the protections of Raw—the only way to secure women’s right to vote nationally.

“Until then, President Biden is committed to taking action to protect women’s reproductive rights and freedoms and the care they can afford under federal law.”

Under Indiana law, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or hospital-owned outpatient centers. This means all abortion clinics will lose their licenses. Doctors who perform illegal abortions or fail to file required reports will also lose their medical licenses.

“Following the overturning of Roe, I made clear that I am prepared to support legislation that advances the protection of life,” Holcomb said in a statement. “In my opinion, [the abortion law] It accomplishes that goal.”

The Indiana Senate approved the legislation 28 to 19 on Friday, hours after the House passed it by a 62 to 38 vote.