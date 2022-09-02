Biden’s speech walks a fine line in his attack on MAGA Republicans

Enlarge this image toggle signature Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrats have gained some momentum this election cycle with victories in several special elections since the Supreme Court overturned Rowe vs. Wade.

And the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Florida home has brought Trump back into the spotlight, front and center. Many of his candidates have won controversial primaries; he fortified his base; and his new presence threatens to make November’s election a choice rather than a referendum on President Biden.

Biden and the White House addressed this Thursday evening with an unusual prime-time address that contained no news or big announcements. Instead, Biden took the opportunity to elevate Trump and make a choice between what Biden and the Democrats stand for, MAGA’s Republican extremism as he sees it, and their growing influence in leadership positions across the country.

“I believe America is at a tipping point,” the president said in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the same city where he launched his 2020 presidential campaign, “one of those moments that will shape everything that comes after. And now America must make a choice: move forward or move backward.”

On the eve of Labor Day weekend, the traditional turning point before the final sprint of general elections across the country, here are three takeaways from Biden’s speech:

1. Biden was trying to reinforce the idea that this election is a choice, not a referendum… on it

Elections, especially midterms, are traditionally the test of a president. Inflation is high, Biden is unpopular, and people are pessimistic about the course of the country. Ordinarily, this would have meant the defeat of the president in the first interim term.

So that gave Biden the opportunity to deviate from that and make a choice.

“MAGA forces are determined to bring this country back,” Biden said, “back to an America where there is no choice, no right to privacy, no right to contraceptives, no right to marry the one you love.”

He called the threats to democracy urgent and instigated by Trump. Biden doesn’t often use Trump’s name, but he triple-checked his name in this speech. And when you do, it will look and sound political. And it was clearly intentional.

With Trump back on the news, Biden has been offered a way to elevate him, make him the flag bearer for the Republican Party it stands for, and draw a line in the sand.

“It is very clear that they want to amplify the MAGA message,” Democratic strategist Joel Payne said. “It almost feels like a preliminary argument against what the Republican House might be pushing over the next two years, creating a broader narrative about how he’s fighting to stop Republicans from taking anti-Democratic action.”

2. It may have been a political speech, but that does not mean that there are no real threats.

You will be forgiven if you confused Biden’s address with a speech at the convention, because this is where you draw contrasts with your opponent and state the vision of the country.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t real or immediate threats. Election deniers are closer to controlling elections in key places, and as we have said many times while watching the January 6 hearings, the institutions of democracy may have survived in 2020, but only because of the people who run them.

Now many of these structures are run by people who support Trump, and his election is completely false.

We’ve seen political violence, the FBI is facing threats, and so are poll workers and local election officials. There is no doubt that the conspiratorial elements of Trumpism are potentially more effective now than they were before the 2020 presidential election.

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes that elections have only two outcomes: either they win or they are fooled,” Biden said.

And with the election two months away, the White House will insist that the threat is key.

3. There is a certain degree of risk in Biden’s strategy.

The Democrats’ recent momentum in numerous special elections has been largely about abortion rights, not necessarily about threats to democracy.

Yes, recent NBC poll showed that the threats to democracy rise to the number one issue, and this is important as it overtook the cost of living, which was second. But only 21% of the respondents did so. The economic-related elements combined—the cost of living, jobs, and the economy—were 30% higher than the threats to democracy.

Moreover, if you break down those who cited threats to democracy as the main problem, it turns out that 53% were Democrats, 32% Republicans and 11% independents. Both Democrats and Republicans certainly have different views on “threats to democracy.” Democrats apparently see Trump and “MAGA extremism” as a threat, while many Republicans who believed Trump’s electoral lies see the Democrats and (not)rigged elections as the problem.

So the White House can reread the polls.

Republicans, many of whom now support Trump, are outraged.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gave a speech to Biden and said the president should apologize for what he sees as an insult to the millions of Americans who voted for Trump.

This certainly marks McCarthy’s 180-degree turn after Jan. 6 in his quest to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. But it also highlights the high bar Biden has in trying to make it clear he’s talking about Republican elected officials, not voters.

“Even most Republicans are not MAGA Republicans,” Biden said. “Not every Republican shares their extreme ideology. I know because I have worked with these mainstream Republicans. But there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is influenced, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. threat to this country.

It’s a very fine line for a president who doesn’t always speak the way to go and stick to it. The Republican Party will obviously take advantage of this to turn its base against the Democrats and Biden in these interim dates, but the White House is betting that conservatives who don’t like it are already on fire and the Democrats need to keep their base active.

“There is a risk of overdoing it,” Payne said, “especially at a time when the Republicans are hot on their heels trying to defend some expected gains in the 22nd midterms.”

But, he added, “I think it also helps compress the base [with] moral clarity to save democracy.”