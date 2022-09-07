New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden’s push for Congress to approve more than $22 billion in new COVID-19 spending is a nonstarter in the government funding bill Republicans must pass this month.

GOP lawmakers have said additional coronavirus funding is a sticking point for them in any deal to keep the government open after Sept. 30 — the deadline by which Congress must pass a budget bill or risk a shutdown.

“In the spring, the administration told Congress that without additional funding, it would not be able to purchase vaccines in the fall, even though money was found to support the overall need,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the senior member. House Appropriations Committee. “Rather than asking Congress for even more money now, it’s time for the administration to be fully transparent about funds spent and remaining balances.”

Biden is asking Congress to approve $22.4 billion in new coronavirus spending. Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the money is needed to restart the administration’s program that sends free home coronavirus testing kits to citizens.

“While we’ve made tremendous progress in our ability to protect against and treat COVID-19, we need to be on our front foot. Doing so requires additional resources,” Young said.

Of the more than $22 billion, $18.4 billion is earmarked for the Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining $4 billion is slated to go toward global efforts to control and manage the virus.

Democrats aim to fix spending on a continuing resolution (CR), a short-term funding bill that would keep the government going until early December.

The GOP has accused Democrats of requesting a new round of nearly $12 billion in aid to Ukraine to benefit Democrats in the midterms.

However, Republicans say Congress should no longer approve coronavirus funding as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. They note that the federal government still has billions in unspent funds appropriated by Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan last year.

“If there is any desire for fiscal responsibility in this administration, it is not evident,” said Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania, the senior Republican on the House Budget Committee. “We’ve already spent trillions, before we spend more we need a full accounting of how that money was spent and how much is left.”

A source close to House GOP leadership told Fox News Digital that a majority of Republicans would be unlikely to support a short-term spending bill if it included money for coronavirus relief.

The mood is similar in the 50-50 Senate, where the short-term spending bill needs the support of at least 10 GOP lawmakers to become law.

“We don’t think that’s necessary,” said Senate Republican Whip John Thune, RS.D. “There’s still plenty of money floating around from previous COVID bills.”

Even moderate Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who has shown a willingness to cut deals with the administration in earlier rounds of coronavirus funding, said approving more pandemic spending without cuts elsewhere would be a huge lift.

The opposition is likely to block the government funding bill from going ahead if it includes additional coronavirus costs. Democrats say the Republican stance is irresponsible and could put the country at risk if the coronavirus has a resurgence.

“We need to prepare,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, DN.Y. “We are always ready as a nation, and it’s a shame that Republicans are playing political games when the magnitude of health is at stake.”

The coronavirus money isn’t the only thing Democrats hope to include in the short-term government funding bill. Biden asked Congress to approve $11.7 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine, $4.5 billion to combat the monkeypox outbreak and $6.5 billion in emergency disaster relief.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday that the “key” to getting Republican support for the ongoing resolution is to be “as clean as possible.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.