Biden’s ‘rebound’ covid not normal but not serious, White House says

Washington – President Joe Biden Continued to test positive for COVID-19 Monday because he suffered a rebound infection days after finishing treatment with the home antiviral therapy paxlovide.

Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator emphasized that rebounds are not usually serious or common, although it is unclear how often they occur.

Latest:

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on Saturday, three days after testing negative twice. His test also came positive on Sunday and Monday.

Biden, 79, received a five-day treatment of Paxlovide, which is given to people at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Some people who received paxlovid have relapsed with Covid-19 infections, including Dr. Biden’s chief medical adviser. Includes Anthony Fauci.

What we know about rebound infection

Rebound COVID-19 infection can occur a few days after a negative test.

While in the “Twitter world,” it appears that most people treated with paxlovide had rebound infections, the actual rate is probably about 5%, Dr. According to Ashish Jha, Biden’s Covid response coordinator.

Most people are not tested as often as the President. Jha said in a series of tweets on Monday. Biden’s symptoms did not return but he continued to be examined “as an extra precaution,” according to Jha.

It is not clear whether rebound after taking the antiviral paxlovide is different from rebound without the drug. In the trial that led to the authorization of paxlovide, 2% of those who took the drug and about the same percentage who did not experienced rebounds.

Top Takeaways

Catching rebound infections is important in part because Biden is potentially contagious. He is back in isolation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people who test positive for Covid-19 again after taking the drug paxlovid should self-isolate for another five days.

But according to Jha, Biden should still be protected from serious illness.

What are they saying?

“Remember: Rebound most likely does not lead to serious illness,” Jha tweeted on Monday. “So the rebound is not a Paxlovid failure.”

“The president continues to feel good as he begins his week,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, said in a statement on Monday.

“A reminder or rebound is something that can happen but is not a reason to avoid treatment that would achieve its desired outcome—to avoid serious disease,” Dr. Lina Wen, professor of public health at George Washington University, Tweeted.

