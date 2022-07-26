New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A majority of Democrats in the state have the first primary in a White House race in a century, with President Biden unlikely to run for re-election in 2024, according to a new poll.

A poll released Tuesday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center also indicated that the president’s favorability rating was the lowest and tied with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg when respondents were asked who they would support in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary.

Only 31% of Democratic presidential primary voters said they wanted him to seek a second term in the White House, while 59% said they did not want Biden to run again. Support for Biden’s re-election bid among New Hampshire Democrats fell from 74% last summer to 54% in the last UNH poll conducted in June.

The president’s favorability rating fell to 42% in the latest survey of New Hampshire Democrats. And three-quarters of self-described Granite State Democrats say they are very or somewhat concerned about Biden’s age.

Biden’s 2024 intentions haven’t stopped potential Democratic presidential contenders from raising their profiles

Although Biden has repeatedly said he would seek a second term only if he was healthy, chatter and speculation abounded for more than a year about whether the 79-year-old president would run for re-election. In 2020, Biden made history and became the oldest person to be elected president. If he campaigns for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden will be 82 and 86 by the end of his second term.

Release of UNH survey That follows a slew of recent national polls that suggest a majority of Americans don’t want Biden to run again.

Potential 2024 Democrats make early moves

The UNH Survey Center asked Democratic respondents to select their preference for their party’s presidential nomination from a list of White House hopefuls.

Buttigieg, who finished second in the 2020 New Hampshire primary, was picked by 17% of respondents, followed by Biden at 16%. The president finished fourth in the 2020 primary.

Another 2020 presidential candidate, Sen. of neighboring Massachusetts. Elizabeth Warren, picked by 10% of Democratic primary voters and tied with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Sene, a Minnesota native who ran for the White House in 2020 and finished third in New Hampshire. Amy Klobuchar is at 9% in the new poll, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 8%. Sanders, a progressive champion and independent senator from neighboring Vermont, edged Buttigieg to win the 2020 primary in New Hampshire and finished as runner-up to Biden in the overall race for the Democratic nomination.

Vice President Kamala Harris, considered the early front-runner for the nomination if Biden decides not to seek a second term, polled just 6%. Harris also ran for the White House in 2020, but suspended her campaign before the start of the primary and caucus calendar.

Biden’s first stop in Iowa after the 2020 election has led to 2024 speculation

New York-based progressive firebrand spokesperson. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State, Senator from New York and First Lady Hillary Clinton with 3%, 2018 and 2022 Georgia Governor Abramstasios with 5%. . Everyone on the list of potential contenders registered with 2% or less support.

A UNH survey from June indicated that 68% of New Hampshire voters do not want former President Donald Trump to hold another White House in 2024. But 62% of Republicans want Trump to seek another term as president.

The same survey made national headlines by indicating that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has between 39%-37% of GOP presidential primary voters for Trump. And the survey showed Biden ahead of Trump, while DeSantis edged out the president in 2024 general election matchups.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The latest UNH Survey Center poll, conducted July 21-25, questioned 1,043 Granite Staters, including 430 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters. The survey’s overall sampling error was plus or minus three percentage points, plus or minus 4.7 percentage points for questions asked of Democratic primary voters.