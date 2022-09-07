New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Democrats’ aggressive efforts to criminalize various parts of the energy industry became even more evident this week when states like California passed legislation that would make it illegal to buy gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Even the anti-inflation legislation was passed by Democrats and signed by President Joy. It may have been dubbed the Climate Change Protection Act because of the billions of dollars spent by Biden and the Democrats to make their carbon-neutral fantasy seam possible.

Federal funds and state and federal legislation are part of a broader plan by Democrats to force Americans to change their behavior when it comes to fossil fuel use. They also focus on nominating a parade of dangerous, anti-American energy nominees for top government jobs. The most recent of these nominees could do the most damage to our already struggling economy.

In January 2021, Biden nominated Rep. A career of energy terror began with the appointment of Deb Holland as interior secretary. Her resume includes being one of the House sponsors of the Green New Deal, vowing to vote against all new fossil fuel infrastructure, and saying she is “strongly opposed to fracking and drilling on public lands.”

Unfortunately this time a politician kept his word. Since becoming secretary, she has overseen Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leases on federal land and has only sold one offshore oil and gas lease, but only because she was forced by the courts.

Tucker Carlson: California Leaders Know Nothing About Energy

Next was Tracy Stone-Manning, the eco-terrorist conspirator nominated to oversee the nation’s public lands. During her nomination fight, earlier court documents and testimony revealed that Stone-Manning sent threatening, anonymous letters to officials on behalf of “tree spikers” — people who insert spikes into trees to damage them — and then spent years covering them up. Crimes She cooperated with investigators only when she was promised legal immunity. She now runs the agency that decides whether energy companies get leases to operate on federal land.

Finally, Sarah Bloom Ruskin was nominated for Fed. As Americans struggled with historically high inflation and energy prices, Ruskin opposed fossil fuels and argued that banks should stop investing in oil, gas, and coal companies. Thankfully, the outcry of sane Americans reached the halls of Congress and prevented her confirmation. Now we have to do it again.

Then in May, President Biden nominated Richard Glick to continue as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This little-known commission is responsible for approving natural gas pipeline projects and ensuring that American energy gets from point A to point B.

But earlier this year, Glick and his fellow Democratic commissioners tried to scale back that mission. In February, Glick led the charge as FERC stalled over a new regulatory policy for natural gas infrastructure projects. Under the new rules, any company considering building a natural gas pipeline will have to account for all greenhouse gas emissions while it is being built and operated. The task is essentially impossible and would delay or halt these critical projects, placing a huge burden on American energy companies and workers.

Bipartisan outrage on Capitol Hill was swift and fierce. Glick and his compatriots explained why they tried to kill natural gas plants when Americans were struggling to pay their heating bills. Public lazing did the trick and Glick put the regulation on hold, presumably with an eye toward his upcoming nomination fight.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

Now that fight is upon us and the stakes couldn’t be higher. You can bet that if Glick is confirmed for another full term at FERC, he will quickly resurrect his natural gas policy.

The Biden administration has not been shy about its disdain for fossil fuels, and the American people are feeling the consequences. In June, the average price of gasoline rose more than $5 per gallon, while the Biden administration continued to clamp down on oil and gas production on federal lands. Now, Richard Glick wants to block natural gas pipelines as prices for that fuel hit a 14-year high before Americans turn up the heat in their homes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

High-level nominations coming from the White House have been a disaster for American energy workers and consumers. If Richard Glick’s nomination is not blocked by the U.S. Senate this fall, Americans can expect an even more aggressive pushback from these little-known government agencies wielding too much power in the name of climate change, including disdain for consumers.