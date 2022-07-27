New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As the latest economic data was released, John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called President Biden’s continued inflation a “cancer on the American dream.”

Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Tuesday that he’s thankful the president is nearly recovered from the coronavirus, noting that he still has strong opinions about his policies.

“After 18 months, we know what President Biden stands for. If you don’t know by now, you’re thick as a brick,” he said on “Jesse Waters Primetime.”

“He believes in big government; higher taxes; more spending — more debt, more regulation, open borders, a weaker military and police becoming social workers — and those policies have hurt the American people deeply.”

Kennedy highlighted what he called the scariest aspect of Biden’s tenure: unrelenting inflation originally labeled as fleeting.

“In no way has President Biden hurt the American people more than their pocketbooks: and I’m talking about inflation,” he said.

“Inflation — which is a direct result of the president’s policies — is a cancer on the American dream. And it’s rampant. It’s uncontrollable.”

He said a constituent in his area had commented in early July that if Biden’s financial woes continued to escalate, high-end coffee chain Starbucks might have to change its name to “Tenbucks.”

Kennedy continued, “The solution from where I sit is pretty straightforward. “Number one: While the Federal Reserve is doing its job, stop spending—we have a federal budget; Stay in it. Number Two: Start Deficit Reduction. Number three: Freeze all proposed federal regulations, which are just about to happen. add to the cost of goods and services.”

The final two solutions, he said, would be for the president to reverse his anti-energy-independence domestic agenda and extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lawmakers said would expire in the next 24 months.

“If you do those things, in my judgment, inflation will start to come down within a few months. And if you don’t, we’re just going to end up in the desert.”