Biden’s Covid test came negative

President Biden Tests Negative for Covid-19 and Will End His Isolation According to his doctor’s letter. The White House announced that Biden will make remarks in the Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor says Biden took two antigen tests, one Tuesday evening and the other Wednesday morning, and both were negative. He remains fever-free and has not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours, and as he said Tuesday, the president’s symptoms are “almost completely resolved.”

Biden will wear a proper mask for 10 full days when he is around others. His commentary will be extraneous. O’Connor also says Biden will “increase his testing cadence” because of the risk of a recurrence of his Covid infection, as some patients treated with paxlovide have experienced. The President completed a five-day course of that treatment on Monday evening. The letter did not specify how often Biden would be tested.

The president, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice, first Tested positive on July 21. Since then he has been a recluse at the White House, virtually showing up for meetings and briefings.