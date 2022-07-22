New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “improved,” the White House physician said Friday, but shared Thursday night that he had a fever.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on Thursday.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said the president “completed his first day of paxlovid last night”.

“His symptoms have improved,” O’Connor said, adding that the president “had a temperature of 99.4 °F yesterday evening, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (Tylenol).”

“His temperature has been normal since then,” O’Connor said.

