Biden’s COVID sequel: Back on the balcony, dog for company

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19.

The president, stuck in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, knows the drill this time: He’s got an office in the residential wing of the White House and his dog commander to keep him company while he governs via Zoom and FaceTime.

This time brought a new wrinkle: the “successful” counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan, conducted under Biden’s authority while he was alone.

On Monday evening, he was set to deliver remarks to the American public from the Blue Room balcony, announcing that a US strike in Afghanistan over the weekend had killed al-Qaida’s top leader, Ayman al-Zawahri. This matter was told to the Associated Press.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s initial Covid-19 diagnosis left him with a chronic cough and runny nose. His second rebound case – as he tested positive on Saturday, three days after being cleared from isolation with two negative tests last Wednesday – has left him jittery about returning to a normal schedule.

Biden’s rebound case interrupted his planned trip to Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday to reunite with first lady Jill Biden, who has been sidelined since Biden’s initial diagnosis, as well as a trip to Michigan on Tuesday for the recently approved $280 billion high. Tech Manufacturing Bill.

Instead, Biden is stuck in COVID-19 isolation until at least Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the White House’s strict protocols, which require a negative test to return to work.

“He is a man who likes to be with the American people,” Jean-Pierre said Monday. “He’s looking forward to being there again.”

While Biden’s first go-round with COVID-19 kept him away from his exercise routine for a few days, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter Monday that the president is “feeling better” this time around. He tested positive.

Shortly after announcing his solo return on Saturday, the president sent a masked and shirtless photo on Twitter, showing him signing a proclamation extending personal aid to flood survivors in Kentucky.

The president followed up by tweeting a 12-second video of himself on the White House balcony with the commander.

“I’m fine, everything’s fine,” Biden said, aviator sunglasses in hand. “But the Commander and I have a bit of work to do.”

Minutes later, he FaceTimed Veterans Affairs Secretary Denise McDonough, who was visiting with people camping outside the US Capitol in a bid for health benefits for military veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits during their service.

Biden, on Twitter, said he had planned to visit the group in person at the Capitol on Saturday before he tested positive again, but sent McDonough with a pizza delivery instead. He invited lawyers to the White House after getting permission from his doctors to receive visitors.

“It’s not going to stop him from doing his job and the American people,” Jean-Pierre said of the president’s rebound infection.

During his time alone, Biden told reporters that his canine companion served as his alarm clock while the first lady was away.

“Actually, my dog ​​had to wake me up this morning,” he said last Tuesday. “My wife is not here. She usually takes him out in the morning while I work upstairs. So, I felt this nudge of my dog’s nose against my chest from five minutes to 7.

Biden works from the ornate second-floor Treaty Room or steps out onto the adjacent Truman Balcony, which overlooks the South Grounds and the Washington Monument.

He was surrounded by a limited number of essential personnel at the residence, including security and medical personnel and a small number of assistants, who wore masks for their own protection. Biden’s regular in-person meetings, including his daily national security briefing, have shifted from a traditional phone call to secure video conferencing to virtual formats.

The Treaty Room served as a study for many presidents. This is Donald Trump’s workspace in the White House residence and he has installed a large flat-panel television to watch cable news.

Plans to have the president work in isolation were first developed when Trump tested positive for Covid-19 in October 2020, requiring treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. As the highly contagious Omicron variant spread around Biden and cases were closed, his administration refined plans for Biden to carry out his duties while isolated in the White House, according to two aides.

Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug paxlovid after first testing positive on July 21. He tested negative for the virus last Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, and was allowed to self-isolate indoors wearing a mask. His positive tests put him in the minority of those prescribed the drug to experience a rebound case of the virus.

According to the CDC, most rebound cases are mild and no serious disease has been reported during rebound infection.

Jean-Pierre said 17 people when he first tested positive, as well as six people thought to be at risk from his rebound infection, went on to test negative for COVID-19.