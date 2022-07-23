Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are less bothersome, his doctor says

Enlarge this image toggle signature Adama Schultz/White House via AP

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms now include a sore throat and body aches, as well as a runny nose and cough, according to a letter from his doctor released Saturday.

However, Dr. Kevin O’Connor says his main symptoms are “less troublesome” after a second full day of Paxlovid treatment.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain completely normal,” O’Connor writes.

He adds that Biden is “not short of breath at all.”

O’Connor says preliminary sequencing shows the President was most likely infected with the BA.5 omicron sub-variant. Currently the most prevalent strain of coronavirus in the United States, BA.5 is four times more resistant to vaccines, according to a new study.

The White House provides daily written updates from O’Connor on the president’s condition while he remains ill.

The President will remain in isolation at the White House until Tuesday. If he tests negative at that point, he can resume normal activities on Wednesday in accordance with the precautions the White House says he is taking.

Biden appeared virtually Friday at a gas price briefing with his economic team. His voice was raspy, but he insisted that he felt better than he looked. O’Connor noted on Saturday that Biden’s voice sounds deep.

The White House announced Thursday that Biden has tested positive for COVID.