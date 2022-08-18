New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A key White House climate aide has been sanctioned by the National Academy of Sciences, a prestigious body, over alleged ethics violations before he joined the Biden administration.

Jane Lubchenko serves as Deputy Director for Climate and Environment in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. She was banned from NAS programs for five years.

The NAS said the violation occurred because she edited a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal that included her brother-in-law as an author.

The paper was retracted last fall. The NAS said it was not based on the most recently available data and that the author had a personal relationship with Lubchenko.

“I accept these sanctions for an error of judgment I made in editing a paper written by my research collaborators — a mistake I publicly apologize for,” Lubchenko said. Science.org.

Before joining the Biden administration, Lubchenko, an oceanographer, led the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during the Obama administration.

Earlier this year, congressional Republicans expressed concern about her involvement in the paper.

“Dr. Lubchenko has demonstrated a clear disregard for rules intended to prevent conflicts of interest in publishing peer-reviewed studies,” they said in a letter to Biden in February.