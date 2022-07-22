New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News contributor Jason Riley insisted that the “elephant in the room” is not President Biden’s breakthrough COVID-19 infection, but that he is “80 years old” during Thursday’s “Special Report” all-star panel.

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Relay: That’s not the real elephant in the room here The president has COVID, but it was an 80-year-old president. Like Mara said, a lot of people get covid these days – a cold, like a cold, and they’re fine after a few days. Unless you happen to be pushing 80, you should take it very seriously. We have a president who is over 80 years old. And his friends in the media like to play it up, saying, “Oh, we’ve got to be careful The COVID pandemic are still with us and still are.” No, we’re not really. The pandemic is over. And if you get COVID, it’s like having a cold. But the problem here is that the president is older, and he’s showing other signs of his age.

