Biden’s bill would help millions avoid high health care costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people in the United States will be protected from large increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law. Extending generous subsidies to those who purchase plans through federal and state marketplaces.

A broader climate, tax and health care bill It earmarked $70 billion over the next three years to keep out-of-pocket premium costs low for about 13 million people, before the reduced rates expire due to record-high inflation.

As the calendar ticks closer to the Nov. 1 open enrollment date, Sarah Cariano is dreading her job helping people across Virginia sign up for subsidized, private health insurance. HealthCare.gov Website.

“I imagine a very difficult conversation with them to explain why their premiums are going up,” said Cariano, a policy specialist at the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

But the passage of the “Inflation Reduction Act” erased those concerns.

“Things aren’t going to get any worse for people who buy coverage through the marketplace,” she said.

The bill would extend subsidies that were temporarily provided last year when Congress and Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. This has significantly reduced premiums and out-of-pocket costs for customers purchasing the plans. The Marketplace of the Affordable Care Act . It also keeps costs down for more individuals and families living above the poverty line.

Only Democrats supported the extended health care subsidies and other proposals in the bill Biden signed Tuesday. Republicans have criticized big government for making inflation worse. In fact, economists say, the bill will do nothing to fan or extinguish the fires of skyrocketing prices. .

Health insurance premiums in the marketplace are expected to rise significantly next year — about 10 percent — according to one Analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation . Cynthia Cox, a vice president at the foundation, said the extended rebates, which set premium payments based on income, would protect many people from those price increases.

“Generally speaking, people shouldn’t see an increase in their premiums,” Cox said.

Those who bought plans on the government marketplace saved an average of $700 in premium payments from subsidies this year, according to estimates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As costs fell, more people signed up for coverage last year, and the number without health insurance fell to an all-time low of 8% in August. Department of Health and Human Services announced. About 26 million people in the US, including 2 percent of them children, are uninsured

In California, most of the 1.7 million people who buy health insurance Cover California The state-operated insurance marketplace continues to save between $29 and $324 a month, depending on their income level.

State officials estimate that about 220,000 people would be protected from losing coverage. When the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency expires, between 2 million and 3 million people in California could turn to the state marketplace if they lose coverage through Medicaid. About 15 million people in the US had their Medicaid coverage extended during the pandemic.

Cost is the biggest factor in whether or not a person signs up for coverage, said Joseph Poindexter, senior director of health insurance programs. Healthcare Access Maryland .

Some parents, for example, sign up their children for Medicaid but skip buying coverage for themselves, he said.

“It’s really said to see someone who says, ‘I’m going to give up treatment or not go to the doctor,'” Poindexter said.

Fewer people had to make that calculation with subsidies, Poindexter said, attributing the lower prices to a 9% increase in new enrollees in the state last year.

Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.