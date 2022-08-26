New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Legal experts say that President Biden has “shredded awe” at his constitutional limits with his decision to wipe out student loan debt at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $300,000,000,000.

On Tuesday, Biden announced executive action to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for every borrower who makes less than $125,000 a year.

But legal scholars are flagging the White House play, which Fox News Digital said was Biden “stretching laws to the breaking point to usurp authority expressly given to Congress” and the legal basis for the president’s student loan handout. Maneuver is thin.

“President Biden is a constitutional recidivist when it comes to executive overreach,” Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University and a practicing criminal defense attorney, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “He has repeatedly been found to have violated the Constitution in his arbitrary exercise of executive powers.”

Florida Gov. DESANTIS Calls Biden’s Student Loan Handout Unconstitutional, Says Colleges Should Pay For It

The president’s defense of his sweeping executive order comes from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), the arm of the agency that typically consults on the legality of presidential actions.

August On the 23rd, the OLC published a memo, the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, the “HEROES Act,” which grants the Secretary of Education the authority to “address financial hardship arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduce or cancel student loan principal balances for a broad class of borrowers.” .”

Biden also rescinded a Trump-era memo that ended up doing just the opposite — that the executive branch did not have the authority to write off student debt en masse.

In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, George W. The Heroes Act of 2003 was passed in response to Bush’s declaration of a national emergency. Subsidized loans

Turley calls the use of the Heroes Act for Biden’s student loan handout “transparently opportunistic” and “unlikely to sit down with the Supreme Court.”

The Biden administration is also “at odds with itself” and will have to grapple with its conflicting track record if it goes to court.

“The administration wasn’t telling the courts long enough ago that the pandemic was effectively over to stop the use of Title 42 at the border,” Turley said. “It is now claiming that the pandemic is raging to justify this massive debt cancellation.”

The White House dodges direct questions about who will pay for the huge student loan bill

Mike Davis, former lead counsel for nominations to the Senate Judiciary Committee and president of the Article III Project, told Fox Digital he also has legal concerns about Biden’s use of emergency powers.

“In order to pass the Constitutional Convention, Congressional delegation of emergency powers to any president must be carefully defined,” Davis said. “They can’t have an open-ended national emergency.”

Reid D. Rubinstein, a former acting general counsel at the Department of Education and lead author of the Trump-era memo, said the Biden administration left out a key factor in its legal analysis — West Virginia v. EPA.

A recent Supreme Court case found that Congress must provide clear authority for extraordinary executive branch action.

“Supreme precedent is very clear on the question of whether Biden’s student loan issuance required clear and unambiguous authorization from Congress,” Rubinstein said. “And the answer is that it most certainly did.”

Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Tribe defended the president’s position in a tweet, saying the HEROES Act “gives broad authority to reduce the hardship experienced by federal student loan borrowers as a result of national emergencies — here, the 2020 onset of COVID-19.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference Thursday that the administration used heroes because “when we lift the pause there will be some people. [on loan payments]It’s still hurting.” Some who were able to save money because of the moratorium on student loan payments, she said, “are going to have a hard time … they’re in a different bracket.”

“A lot of constitutional challenges can be brought,” Turley said. The administration “conceivably has success with some lower court judges, but I suspect they will get a cold reception from the Supreme Court.”