President Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

But the president and his party face a tough political climate, fueled in part by his own negative approval ratings, and a growing number of polls suggesting more Democrats do not want him seeking a second term. While the editorial pieces urge Biden not to run again, some other prominent Democrats with White House ambitions are raising their national profiles.

Among them are large state governments. Gavin Newsome of California and JB Pritzker of Illinois.

Although both Newsom and Pritzker have said they won’t mount a primary challenge to the president if he seeks a second term, both are grabbing headlines from coast to coast this summer.

Potential 2024 Democrats make early moves

Newsom trolling Republican governments. Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott — two potential GOP 2024 contenders — have drawn major media attention with announcements in their respective states.

And Pritzker’s recent headline of Florida Democrats’ annual Leadership Blue Gala and his June trip to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state of New Hampshire to keynote the state Democratic Party’s annual convention didn’t go unnoticed. Fox News has also learned that Pritzker quietly met with some Democratic power players during his visit to New Hampshire.

“It sounds like sharks circling Chum,” a Democratic consultant from New England said recently when asked about Pritzker’s stops in New Hampshire. “Many of these potential candidates are testing the waters,” argued the consultant, who requested anonymity to speak more freely.

Newsom targets Texas Abbott in new ads

Pritzker and Newsom have also come under fire over the past two months for their compelling comments regarding recent mass shootings and the landmark Roe v. Wade’s ruling relegated the contentious issue to the states. The praise they’ve earned from some in the Democratic base contrasts with some complaints about Biden’s less forceful response to gun violence and abortion.

The 79-year-old Biden has said several times that he would run for re-election if he was healthy.

“If I’m healthy now, if I’m in good health, of course, I’ll run again,” the president said in an interview with ABC News in December.

And during his recent trip to the Middle East, Biden said “I’m not disappointed” when asked about a 2024 rematch with former President Donald Trump, whom he defeated two years ago to win the White House.

Biden’s first stop in Iowa after the 2020 election led to 2024 speculation

Regardless, there has been a lot of chatter and speculation over the year about whether the president will run for re-election in 2024. Biden made history as the oldest person to be elected president in 2020. If he campaigns for re-election in 2024 and wins, Biden will be 82 at his second inauguration and 86 at the end of his second term.

Recent polls suggest that most Americans do not want Biden — or the 76-year-old Trump — to run in 2024. But unlike Trump, polls suggest he has majority support from Republicans. White House polls indicate most Democrats do not want Biden to seek a second term.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll indicated that 64% of Democratic voters want to see a different candidate in 2024, and a Quinnipiac University survey found that 54% of Democrats do not want the president to run again.

Several editorial pieces in major national publications this summer also called for the president to refrain from campaigning for a second term. The most recent — published Sunday by the Washington Post — came from former New York Newsday publisher Steven Isenberg and was titled “Quit, Joe, Quit! Biden Can Save Midterms With One-Term Pledge.”

Adding to the president’s recent woes was his testing positive for COVID-19 last week. The diagnosis canceled the president’s planned trip to Pennsylvania last Thursday to highlight his plans to increase police funding and derailed two scheduled stops Monday in Florida to meet with law enforcement and help raise money for fellow Democrats.

Vice President Harris pushed for an abortion ban in Indiana as state lawmakers

If Biden reverses course and rules out a 2024 run, Vice President Kamala Harris will be the immediate front-runner for the next Democratic presidential nomination. But a vice president suffering from underwater approval ratings is unlikely to clear the field.

But Harris, who has said she expects the president to seek a second term, picked up her political profile this summer and took the lead in speaking out against the high court’s abortion ruling in November, aiming to energize the Democratic base. By-elections

On Monday, the vice president traveled to Indiana to highlight her push for legal abortion to debate a newly proposed abortion ban in the red state’s legislature.

“It should be the woman’s decision, not the government telling her what to do with her body or her life,” Harris told reporters after arriving in Indiana. “Government shouldn’t tell someone else what they should do. It should be a personal decision based on what people value and what they like.”