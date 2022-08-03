Biden will sign an executive order supporting people traveling out of state for abortions

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will sign a new executive order on Wednesday that will support individuals traveling out of state for abortions.

Biden’s executive order will direct Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider actions to expand access for individuals seeking reproductive health services, including expanding Medicaid to cover travel costs.

However, no immediate policies will be enacted as a result of the executive order. And, it’s unclear whether the Hyde Amendment — a long-standing ban on the use of federal funds for abortion — could interfere with actions resulting from the executive order.

The action comes after the Supreme Court issued a judgment in June that overturned it The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also convene the first interagency task force on reproductive health care access, along with Becerra and Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council.

The executive order stops short of a public health emergency, which pro-abortion advocates and some Democrats and progressives advocate.

A senior administration official said that while the administration is still looking at all options, the public health crisis doesn’t really offer much in the way of resources or legal authority. The official said some of those powers would be vacated, which could be done through an executive order.

Last month, Biden moved to protect access to medication and make legal representation available to women who travel out of state for abortions. The Biden administration also warned pharmacists that they risk violating federal civil rights laws if they refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs that can be used for abortions.

