type here...
Politics Biden will sign an executive order supporting people traveling...
Politics

Biden will sign an executive order supporting people traveling out of state for abortions

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will sign a new executive order on Wednesday that will support individuals traveling out of state for abortions.

Biden’s executive order will direct Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider actions to expand access for individuals seeking reproductive health services, including expanding Medicaid to cover travel costs.

However, no immediate policies will be enacted as a result of the executive order. And, it’s unclear whether the Hyde Amendment — a long-standing ban on the use of federal funds for abortion — could interfere with actions resulting from the executive order.

The action comes after the Supreme Court issued a judgment in June that overturned it The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also convene the first interagency task force on reproductive health care access, along with Becerra and Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council.

Biden admin. Challenging the law:DOJ Challenges Idaho Abortion Law; Roe v. First administrative test after Wade was overthrown

Special:Concerns over abortion erupt among Democrats, pushing for a vote

The executive order stops short of a public health emergency, which pro-abortion advocates and some Democrats and progressives advocate.

A senior administration official said that while the administration is still looking at all options, the public health crisis doesn’t really offer much in the way of resources or legal authority. The official said some of those powers would be vacated, which could be done through an executive order.

Last month, Biden moved to protect access to medication and make legal representation available to women who travel out of state for abortions. The Biden administration also warned pharmacists that they risk violating federal civil rights laws if they refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs that can be used for abortions.

Reach Rebecca Morin on Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

Previous articleCorgi survives head shot in Pennsylvania: ‘lucky to be alive’
Next article‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Reveals Whether He’d Ever Want A Reboot Amidst Mayer’s Run

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Ready, ready, stop: the two-half Premier League season is here

TThe Bible arrives quickly in the mail as soon as the promotion is guaranteed. The Premier League...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Indigenous group makes recommendations to Hamilton police after alleged assault by officer

Audrey Davis, executive director of the Hamilton Regional Indian Center, recommended Hamilton Police on Tuesday afternoon. (Bobby Christova/CBC)The...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Talk of “invasion” is moving from the fringes to the mainstream of the GOP’s immigration message.

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Todd Chrisley says he ‘fell short’ of God’s expectations and became a ‘slave’ to money

close Video Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Premier League preview High hopes at Newcastle

Predicted position of the Guardian authors: 7th (Note: this is not necessarily Louise Taylor's prediction, but an average...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Drought in Mexico: the country is threatened by water shortages

Mexico, or most of it, is running out of water.An extreme drought has caused water taps across the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News