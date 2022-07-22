New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden, who is battling with COVID-19, made brief, unscheduled remarks Friday afternoon about his administration’s efforts to lower record gas prices and increase US oil production.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, actually appeared for an unscheduled briefing with his financial team on Friday.

“Let me start by apologizing, my voice, I’m a lot better than I sound,” said the president, who coughed several times during the performance.

“We have some good news. Gas prices are going down,” he continued. “In fact, gas prices went down every day for 38 days in a row this summer.”

Americans can now “find gas for $3.99 or less at more than 30,000 gas stations in more than 34 states,” Biden said.

“We are working hard to keep the price down,” he said.

Biden, referring to his order to release 1 million barrels of crude oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, said he “led the world to consolidate the largest oil reserves in history, including other countries.”

“In total, more than 240 million barrels to increase global supply,” Biden said.

Biden said he was “working to increase U.S. production,” adding that the U.S. is “producing 12 million barrels a day and we’re on track to reach a record.”

“I’m working to make sure that when the price of oil goes down, the price at the pump goes down as well—it goes down in real time,” he said.

Biden said, “The good news is it’s happening, but it’s not happening fast enough.

“We’ve made progress, but prices are still very high,” Biden said, stressing that his administration is looking for ways to “increase oil production from existing wells and permits.”

“Industry has more approved programs for production on federal lands than they can use,” Biden said, pushing back against GOP criticism that his administration is not approving new land permits fast enough.

Biden, delivering a “message” to oil companies, said: “Use the permit or lose it. Don’t say we can, you don’t have access.”

Biden said companies are “making record profits” because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Use those profits to increase production and refine it,” he said. “Don’t use those profits to buy back your stocks and dividends.”

Biden said allies and partners had agreed at last month’s G-7 summit to “increase supplies and reduce Putin’s income in the days and weeks ahead.”

“I will continue to do everything I can to lower the price of gas at the pump. But the real answer is to get to a clean energy economy as quickly as possible, to make this a positive,” Biden said.

“How we protect the climate and create jobs,” Biden said, “will have a lot more to say in our discussions and more in the coming days.”

The White House doctor said this on Friday President Biden’s COVID-1 Symptoms “improved” but shared that he had a fever on Thursday night.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said the president “completed his first day of paxlovid last night”.

“His symptoms have improved,” O’Connor said, adding that the president “had a temperature of 99.4 °F yesterday evening, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (Tylenol).”

“His temperature has been normal since then,” O’Connor said. His symptoms include rhinorrhea (‘runny nose’) and fatigue, occasionally with a non-productive, now ‘loose’ cough.

“His voice was deep this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation were completely normal on room air,” O’Connor said.

“There has been nothing so far during his illness that gives me reason to change the initial expectation,” O’Connor said, adding that “the early use of paxlovide provides additional protection against severe disease.”