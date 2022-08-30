Biden will deliver a primetime speech Thursday in Philadelphia on the ‘continuing battle for the nation’s soul’

Biden will speak in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, where he launched his 2020 campaign.

Biden has adopted more aggressive rhetoric, accusing MAGA Republicans of “quasi-fascism.”

The speech will be the second of three trips to Pennsylvania by Biden in a week.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to deliver a primetime speech Thursday night on the “continuing battle for the nation’s soul” as early voting in November’s midterm elections approaches.

Biden will deliver his remarks outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy and where Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign.

The speech came after Biden unleashed aggressive new rhetoric at a Democratic rally in Maryland last week, accusing Republicans of “quasi-fascism” and saying he doesn’t respect “these mega Republicans,” a reference to the political movement created by former President Donald Trump. doing. .

That rally marked the beginning of a midterm effort to label Republicans as increasingly extreme, with Democrats arguing abortion rights, Social Security, the climate and the survival of democracy itself are on the ballot.

The White House did not provide additional details about the speech. Its theme — “Battle for the Nation’s Soul” — is a nod to Biden’s old campaign slogan and the central argument of his 2020 candidacy.

“In 2020, you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy,” Biden said last week in Rockville, Md. said in “That’s why Donald Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president. And that’s not an exaggeration. Now you need to vote to save democracy again.

After a series of legislative victories in Congress and with gas prices dropping, Biden is experiencing a surge in approval ratings that dipped below 40% earlier this year. A Gallup poll found 44% Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, his highest mark in a year. A new CBS News poll has Biden Approval rating at 45%.

Biden’s trip to Philadelphia will be his second this week to Pennsylvania, one of the most important battlegrounds for Democrats to maintain control of the Senate after November. Biden is visiting Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to discuss public safety and efforts to curb gun crime. On Monday, he’s heading to Pittsburgh for the Labor Day parade.

