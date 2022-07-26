New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is “well enough” to resume his physical exercise regimen, the White House doctor said Tuesday.

The announcement comes on the president’s fifth day in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

White House doctor says Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

“President Biden completed his five-day trial on paxlovid last night. His symptoms have almost completely resolved,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who echoed the first update. Did it on Monday.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are completely normal. His oxygen saturation on room air continues to be excellent. His lungs are clear,” O’Connor explained. “The President now feels fit to resume his physical exercise regime.”

The White House physician initially announced on Monday that Biden’s symptoms had “almost completely resolved” and that “when questioned, he notes only some residual nasal congestion and minimal soreness at this time.”

O’Connor said the president was tolerating his treatment well and was responding “as expected.”

Biden’s symptoms improve ‘significantly’ after Covid-19 infection, continues in isolation, doctor says

“As I’ve said before, the president is very specifically conscientious about protecting the executive residence, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel whose duties require any proximity (even if social distancing),” the doctor added.

Biden reportedly continued his presidential duties by speaking on the phone and holding meetings virtually.

The president posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing him working with his dog Commander.

First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have tested negative for Covid-19.

Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.