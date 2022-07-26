New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: A Republican member of Congress It’s warning the Biden administration not to stop reporting after the move on the president’s brutal and deadly military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Representative Ted Budd, RN.C., sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Department of Defense (DOD) To release reports on the Afghanistan withdrawal and not hold them back because the department is reporting weight.

“The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan cost the lives of 13 Marines, countless Afghan civilian allies, and put American weakness on full display,” Budd told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican said, “The American people deserve the full truth about what went wrong last year.” “That’s why I urge Secretary Austin to make the reports public as soon as possible after this action.”

“This administration should not slow-walk or whitewash withdrawal,” he added. “Now is the time for transparency and accountability, not bureaucratic politics.”

The Biden administration is reportedly withholding Afghanistan after-action reports, which could damage Democrats politically ahead of a tough midterm period.

In a specially received letter Fox News Digital, via Budd, “It’s been 11 months since the Biden administration mismanaged the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan” and that essential questions from the withdrawal “are unanswered and the Department of Defense (DoD) leadership has provided little insight into it. The public knows how failures in intelligence and execution occurred.” “

Bud called on Austin to “show the American people how those traumatic experiences can inform and improve future decision-making and strategic planning.”

“Press reports indicate that DOD is considering whether to publicly release portions of the post-action reports that focus on the past 18 months of war in Afghanistan,” Budd wrote. “Furthermore, the reports indicate that your department has provided at least one after-action report, citing new data that the reports did not consider.”

“While I understand that some of this information should be classified due to its sensitive nature, I struggle to see how you can decide that the public has no interest or right to parts of these reports that help explain how wrong the move went,” he continued.

The North Carolina Republican said “the Pentagon should try to avoid even the appearance of its leaders concealing unclassified information, because those findings could shine an unfavorable light on its leadership.”

He also wrote that the DOD’s ability to “learn every lesson” from the withdrawal, as Austin noted in a September 2021 press conference, “will be seriously undermined by the failure to disclose key findings from these after-action reports.”

“In related action, I successfully added an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act requiring DOD to restore all accounting of military assistance provided to Afghan security forces publicly available on DOD websites by July 1, 2021,” Budd wrote.

“That amendment is necessary because many Government Accountability Office reports Removed in August 2021 Without a substantial or satisfactory explanation,” he continued. “I formally request an update on how your department is complying with this statutory requirement.”

“Over the past 20 years, the American people have invested nearly $2 trillion of their tax dollars in the US mission in Afghanistan. More importantly, nearly 3,000 US service men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation in Afghanistan, fighting against the Taliban-controlled government and September 11, terrorist who attacked the United States in 2001. These military families deserve transparency and accountability from your department.”

Budd called on the department to “publicly release as much information as is practicable without jeopardizing national security” regarding the devastating withdrawal.

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.