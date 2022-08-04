Biden used to keep mentions of Trump to a minimum. not now

Toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Early in the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule: Don’t talk about the former man. But with the midterms around the corner, Donald Trump seems to be back on the tip of President Biden’s tongue.

Biden called him “the great MAGA king” in May. In early July, he said Trump had dismissed and ignored “the forgotten people he promised to help.”

After the most recent Jan. 6 committee hearing, Biden went after Trump by name.

“The police were the heroes that day,” Biden said in a virtual appearance with a group of law enforcement officers. “Donald Trump didn’t have the guts to act.”

The Trump bump comes as the former president has been endorsing candidates running in this year’s midterm elections and strongly hinted that he’ll be on the ballot again in 2024.

“The resurgence of the former is the resurgence,” said John Anzalone, a pollster for President Biden. Trump is “who is becoming more visible and more controversial.”

Not only has Trump been supporting him on the campaign trail, giving speeches and attracting attention, but the House Select Committee on January 6 pointed to the waning days of Trump’s presidency.

Anzlone says calling out Trump is an appropriate part of President Biden’s midterm message.

“Joe Biden is the leader of the Democratic Party and Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party,” Anzalone said animatedly. “It is perfectly normal and expected for the leader of the Democratic Party to tell the American people what he is for and what the leader of the Republican Party is against.”

Trump’s presence defies historical norms

With the recent passage of several bipartisan bills and an agreement among Democrats on anti-inflation legislation, Democrats are hoping to get the “look what we’ve done” message this fall to address the economic crisis. But that doesn’t mean they can or will ignore the elephant in the room, says Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson.

“Usually losing presidents ride off into the sunset with dignity,” Ferguson said.

Or after eight years of service they quietly go into their presidential careers. Presidents have a long history of facing difficult midterms and running against the policies or legacies of their predecessors.

But this time is different, because Trump is not in the rearview mirror.

“President Biden isn’t running against the former, he’s building a midterm conflict against the current and likely future leader of the Republican Party,” Ferguson said.

Late last month, speaking at a convention in Washington, DC, Trump hinted that he would run for president again “much sooner than people think.”



After that event, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he asked Trump not to announce his 2024 candidacy until after the midterms, meaning it would be better for Republicans if the midterms were about inflation, immigration, crime, and not a polarizing former president. .

Trump inspires Republican and Democratic voters

Senior Democratic strategist Karen Finney says part of what Biden is trying to do by talking about Trump and Trumpism is to prevent Republicans from reaching out to the former president.

“You know it’s not just about Trump,” she said. “Look at how many candidates there are in this Republican primary season, whether they have Trump’s endorsement or not, they were willing to.”

And if there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on, it’s that “both Democrats and Republicans like Donald Trump don’t inspire voters,” said David Urban, a former Trump campaign adviser.

politics Trump paints a grim picture and Pence tries to look ahead in dueling DC speeches

Faiz Shakir, a top political adviser to Bernie Sanders, used almost identical words to describe Trump’s influence on voters.

“Nothing drives the Biden coalition, Democratic voters and the people who voted for him — nothing drives them more than Trump,” he said.

Shakir says parts of the Democratic base are feeling lethargic and unmotivated, frustrated that Biden and the Democrats haven’t made more progress. But then Trump teases everyone about the 2024 score. Shakir called it a “gift” to Biden and Democrats.

“The challenge for Biden is that he didn’t have a foil,” Shakir said, referring to Biden’s low approval ratings, which reflect some Democratic lethargy. “You have one or the other on Biden. But what he’s trying to convey is, no, there’s a choice. There’s a directional choice.”

David Urban points to recent polls that show many Democrats want someone other than Biden to run in 2024. Yet, he says, in a head-to-head matchup with Trump, the same polls still show Biden ahead.

“And I think so [Biden] He likes to pat himself on the chest a little bit about that,” Urban said.

Urban says talking more about Trump gives Biden relevance.

“When people turn the page to a new candidate, to a new future, to someone younger, brighter, brighter, it allows him to say, ‘Yeah I’m the guy who beat that guy,'” Urban said.

In a recent interview, Biden was asked about a possible rematch with Trump in 2024. Biden said he doesn’t predict that, but he also “will not be disappointed.”