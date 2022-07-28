New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden on Thursday urged Congress to “put politics aside” and pass the reconciliation package, but acknowledged the bill was “not perfect” and a “compromise” that “doesn’t include everything I’ve been asking for since I got into office.”

After more than a year of negotiations among Democrats, Sen. said he reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., on the reconciliation bill. Joe Manchin, DW.V. It was announced on Wednesday.

Manchin closed negotiations on the package. But Manchin said Wednesday they had reached an agreement on a vastly pared-down version of the original Build Back Better bill that included tax, climate and prescription drug provisions.

Biden, during remarks from the White House on Thursday, said he supported Manchin and Schumer’s “historic agreement to fight inflation and lower costs for American families.”

Lawmakers React After Manchin, Schumer Agree to Reconciliation Deal: ‘Build Back Broke’

“It’s called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Some of you will see a lot of similarities between Build Back Better this year, but not all of them,” Biden said. “Simply put, this bill will lower health care costs for millions of Americans and will be the most important investment, not an exaggeration, the most important investment we’ve ever made in our energy security.”

Biden said the bill would “reduce inflationary pressure on the economy” and “restore fairness to the tax code” by making the largest corporations “pay their fair share.”

Biden emphasized that the bill would not impose any new taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year.

Biden said the bill would give Medicare the authority to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices; locking in lower health care premiums for families for the next three years; And also address the climate crisis.

“This investment in environmental justice is real,” Biden said. “It also provides tax credits that create thousands of good-paying jobs, manufacturing jobs and clean energy construction projects, solar projects, wind projects, clean hydrogen projects, carbon capture projects and more.”

He said: “This bill will be the most important piece of legislation in history to address the climate crisis and immediately improve our energy security.”

Biden acknowledged that Manchin’s deal “doesn’t include everything I’ve been pushing for since I came into office.”

Manchin, Schumer agree to a largely pared-back version of Build Back Better

“Look, this bill is not perfect,” Biden said. “It’s a compromise, but my message to Congress is this: This is the strongest bill you can pass to reduce inflation, reduce the deficit, lower health care costs, address the climate crisis and promote energy security.”

Democrats are using a process called budget reconciliation to push legislation that would allow them to get around a Senate filibuster with just 50 votes. As long as all the Democrats are Avoid getting infected with Covid-19 And will be able to vote for the bill and they will have the votes to get the legislation across the finish line.

“For too long, the reconciliation debate in Washington has been defined by how it helps advance the Democrats’ political agenda of Build Back Better,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday night. “Build back is better dead, instead we have an opportunity to strengthen our nation by bringing Americans together.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I am now proposing and will vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Instead of risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill lowers the inflationary taxes Americans pay, lowers the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and guarantees our nation will invest in energy security and Climate Change Solutions,” Manchin said.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, Harris Alick, Jason Donner and Hilary Vaughan contributed to this report.