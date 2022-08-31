New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: President Biden’s constituents are unsettled When the US Marine Band campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital.

On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with a Marine band for an event promoting Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as they seek higher office in this fall’s midterm elections.

“I’m proud to say that. But consider doing me a favor. Please elect an attorney general to the Senate. Elect that big boy as governor,” Biden said, noting which offices the two Democrats want. .

Shapiro is running for governor against GOP candidate Doug Mastriano, while Fetterman is facing Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for the open Senate seat.

Biden turns PA. A policy speech into a political event, asking the audience to vote for a slate of Democrat candidates

“I’m not aware that active duty service members can wear uniforms at political rallies. Ask Secretary of Defense Austin if there is an exception to that rule for Democrat campaign events,” a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital.

“Anyone with eyes to see knows that the Marine Corps made unprecedented contributions to Pennsylvania Democrats before the midterm elections,” the source continued. “And they’ll do it again Thursday in Philadelphia.”

Asked for comment on the band members’ response to the president’s actions, the Department of Defense (DOD) referred Fox News Digital to the White House, which did not provide Fox News Digital for comment.

The Marine Band did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lindsey Graham reacts to Biden rally: ‘Your vice president is bailing out riots’

Mike Chamberlain, director of the government watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT), told Fox News Digital that “the president or any other public official should not be using taxpayer resources for partisan campaign purposes.”

“However, the president and vice president are specifically exempt from the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity,” Chamberlain said of presidential stumping.

“We believe that officials should be held to the same standards, regardless of party or ideology, regardless of whether there is an official violation or not, and we expect that President Biden’s activities will be held to the same level of scrutiny as any of his predecessors,” he continued.

Democrats have criticized Trump For making election-related comments during a White House event the band played in 2020.