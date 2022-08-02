New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Despite previously opposing military operations targeting terrorist leaders, President Biden won a victory after US forces killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

Biden told the American public in a televised address on Monday that a US drone strike had killed a 71-year-old terrorist leader in Afghanistan.

“To those around the world who seek to harm the United States, listen to me now: We will always be vigilant and we will act,” the president said. “And we will always do what is necessary to ensure the safety and security of Americans at home and around the world.”

Biden’s comments are a stark contrast to the tone he has apparently taken when targeting terrorists.

During his run for the White House in 2020, Biden was particularly angry with former President Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Zawahri Kabul’s death raises questions about al Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan, after we left it to the Taliban

“No American will mourn the death of Qassem Soleimani. He deserves to be brought to justice for his crimes against American forces and thousands of innocent people in the region. He supported terrorism and sowed chaos,” Biden said. “There’s no denying the fact that this is an extreme move in an already dangerous area.”

At the time, Biden argued that Trump’s decision to fire a high-ranking Iranian military commander risked starting a war between the US and the theocratic regime.

“The administration’s statement says its goal is to deter a future Iranian attack, but this move will have almost the opposite effect,” Biden said. “President Trump has just thrown a stick of dynamite into the tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep our troops and embassy staff safe, our people and our interests, at home and abroad. Partners in the region and beyond.”

Soleimani, the former head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq. According to Suleimani Department of State He was responsible for conducting attacks on US military personnel throughout the Middle East.

The White House released a picture of Biden huddling with advisers before al-Zawahri struck

Biden raised objections about the US raid that killed Osama bin Laden while serving as vice president in the Obama administration. While Biden has denied opposing the attack in recent years, former President Obama has argued otherwise.

“Given the enormous consequences of failure, Joe argued against the attack that I should postpone any decision until the intelligence community was more certain that bin Laden was in the compound,” Obama wrote in his 2020 memoir, “A Promised Land.”

The president praised Trump’s action against Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“As the key figure behind the creation of ISIS, Baghdadi’s corrosive message inspired attacks that claimed thousands of innocent lives around the world, including in the United States,” Biden said at the time. “The world is better and safer without him.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.