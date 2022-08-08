type here...
Biden travels to Kentucky to survey damage caused by...
Politics

Biden travels to Kentucky to survey damage caused by recent flooding, mudslides

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from recent flash floods that killed at least 37 people and left a path of destruction that spread across several counties in the southeastern part of the state.

Biden is scheduled to meet with families whose lives have been affected by the devastation and receive updates from local officials on recovery efforts. He will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the governor’s wife, Brittany Beshear.

Many people in the area have been displaced from their homes by flooding and mudslides, and others are stranded without water, electricity or other vital supplies. Biden has declared 13 counties in southeastern Kentucky as federal disaster areas.

The trip comes just a day after Biden ended his isolation at the White House and was cleared by his physician to resume travel following his recovery from the coronavirus. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and experienced a mild rebound case six days later.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

‘I can’t do it again’: Can Appalachia flood more, blunt the devastating effects of climate change?

‘I can’t get out’: Kentucky woman survives historic flood by tying herself to her children with vacuum cord

