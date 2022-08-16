KIAWA ISLAND, SC (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bills Tuesday, calling it the “last piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda aimed at boosting his party. It stood with the voters more than three months before the midterm elections.

The law includes the most significant federal investment in history to fight climate change — about $375 billion over the decade — and caps prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 a year out-of-pocket. It will help 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure would be paid for by new taxes on big companies and speeding up IRS enforcement on wealthy individuals and corporations, with additional funding that could reduce the federal deficit.

The House gave the approval on Friday on a party-line vote of 220-207. It passed the Senate days earlier, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie in that chamber.

Biden is set to sign the bill in a small ceremony in the State Dining Room at the White House between returning from a six-day beachside vacation in South Carolina and leaving for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He plans to hold a big “celebration” for the legislation on Sept. 6 after lawmakers return to Washington.

The signing boosted legislative productivity for Biden and Congress, who in three months passed legislation on veterans’ benefits, the semiconductor industry and gun checks for young buyers. The president and lawmakers responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supported NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

With Biden’s approval rating lagging, Democrats are hoping the winning streak will jump-start their chances of retaining control of Washington in the November midterms. The 79-year-old president aims to restore his own standing with voters as he contemplates a re-election bid.

The White House announced Monday that it will deploy Biden and members of his Cabinet on a “Building a Better America Tour” to promote recent accomplishments, though the administration has yet to announce the president’s specific itinerary.

“In the coming weeks, the president will hold a cabinet meeting focused on implementing the Inflation Reduction Act, travel around the country to highlight how the bill will help the American people, and host an event to celebrate the bill’s enactment at the White House on September 6,” the White House said in a statement.

Republicans say the law’s new business taxes will raise prices, worsening the nation’s competitiveness with the highest inflation since 1981. Although Democrats labeled the measure a deflationary bill, nonpartisan analysts said it would have barely a noticeable effect on prices.

The measure is a slimmed-down version of a more ambitious plan to supercharge environmental and social programs that Biden and his party unveiled early last year.

Biden’s initial 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal also includes free prekindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and loosening immigration restrictions. Using the leverage each Democrat has in the evenly divided Senate, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Then it crashed.

Still, Biden and Democrats are hailing the legislation as a once-in-a-generation investment to address the long-term effects of climate change, as well as drought in the nation’s West.

The bill directs spending, tax credits and loans to strengthen technologies such as solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emission-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-fired power plants, and farms, ports and low-air pollution controls. Income Societies.

Another $64 billion would help 13 million people pay premiums for privately purchased health insurance under the Affordable Care Act over the next three years. Medicare will gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, starting in 2026 for just 10 drugs. Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs will be capped at $2,000 a year starting in 2025, and copays for the expensive diabetes drug insulin will be no more than $35 a month starting next year.

