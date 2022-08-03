Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden Wednesday will sign an executive order aimed at making it easier for women seeking abortions To travel between states to access the process.

More specifically, one of the orders Biden will issue would allow states that don’t ban abortions to apply for certain Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who traveled from out of state.

The order also requires health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to organize critical data and information on maternal health. . Senior administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of the official announcement, detailed the details.

Biden in solitary confinement at the White House residence after a rebound case of Covid-19 The executive order will be signed to help launch a federal task force on access to reproductive care led by Vice President Kamala Harris. Officials said.

However, the new order falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have sought from the Biden administration. Since the landmark Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in 1973 . One chief asked Biden to declare a public health emergency On abortion, White House officials say little has been done to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.

Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to abortion was struck down in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.

Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho Attorney General Merrick Garland on its law criminalizing abortions, arguing that it violates federal law.

