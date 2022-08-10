New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden will sign bipartisan legislation on Wednesday aimed at helping military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their service.

Biden signs in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson The East Room of the White House has promised to address the Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT, Act of 2022. The bill is expected to help more than five million veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

He is introduced by Danielle Robinson and Brielle Robinson, the surviving wife and daughter of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who are named after him. Heath Robinson was a decorated combat medic who died of a rare form of lung cancer.

The PACT Act expands eligibility for Veterans Affairs health care, makes it easier for military veterans to qualify for VA services, strengthens toxic exposure research, and improves care for veterans exposed to toxins. Eligible veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors can apply for PACT Act benefits.

The president called on US lawmakers to act on the Burn Pits Act in his first State of the Union address earlier this year.

The bill recently passed both houses of Congress with bipartisan support. Biden said the Burn Pitts issue was personal to him and his family and vowed to sign it into law quickly.

“When they come home, many of the fittest and best-trained fighters we’ve ever had are not the same; headaches, cramps, dizziness, cancer. My son Beau is one of them,” Biden said at a White House event in June.

Burn pits are used by the military to dispose of household waste, as well as more toxic materials, including paint, metals, plastics, and human waste. The fires burn toxic chemicals and are often close to areas where service members live and work overseas.

Those in attendance for Biden’s signing included poisoned veterans and their families, advocates, administration officials, members of Congress and Veterans Affairs staff who have worked on the issue.