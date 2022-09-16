Biden to meet families of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan detained in Russia

Enlarge this image switch title Evgeniya Novozhenina/AP

President Joe Biden will meet the wife of WNBA star Britney Griner on Friday as the US continues talks to bring Griner home from a Russian prison where she has spent the past seven months.

Biden will meet with Sherrell Griner and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of Paul Whelan, a former Marine convicted of espionage in Russia, whom Biden additionally requested to be released.

The president spoke to Cherell Griner in July, shortly after Brittney Griner wrote a letter to the president in which she said she was “afraid I might stay here forever.”

The Biden administration considers the detainees unlawful and, in exchange for a reduced sentence, offered to release prominent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in 2011.

“As we’ve said before, we believe Russia is wrongfully holding Britney and Paul under unbearable circumstances,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “And, as you know, we interacted directly with the Russian government through the appropriate channels.”

Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympian and plays for the Phoenix Mercury. Since 2014, she also played for the Russian team UMMC Yekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season. She was arrested in February for possession of marijuana cartridges when she entered the country to train for the playoffs. In August, she was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Whelan, 52, also traveled openly to Russia for many years, but was arrested in 2018 and convicted on charges of espionage in a secret trial.

Jean-Pierre said he could not share details of the Biden administration’s talks with Russia due to security concerns, but said Russia did not respond to their offer.

“While I would like to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are returning their loved ones home, this is not what we see in these negotiations at the present time,” he said. she said.

“The Russians should accept our offer,” she added. “They should accept our offer today. We will continue to work hard until the day we can share this good news.”