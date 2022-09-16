type here...
TOP STORIES Biden to meet families of Britney Griner and Paul...
TOP STORIES

Biden to meet families of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan detained in Russia

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner listens to the verdict in a courtroom in Khimki near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, August 4, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner apologized to her family and teams as a Russian. the court heard closing arguments in her drug possession trial.

Evgeniya Novozhenina/AP


hide title

switch title

Evgeniya Novozhenina/AP

WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner listens to the verdict in a courtroom in Khimki near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, August 4, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner apologized to her family and teams as a Russian. the court heard closing arguments in her drug possession trial.

Evgeniya Novozhenina/AP

President Joe Biden will meet the wife of WNBA star Britney Griner on Friday as the US continues talks to bring Griner home from a Russian prison where she has spent the past seven months.

Biden will meet with Sherrell Griner and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of Paul Whelan, a former Marine convicted of espionage in Russia, whom Biden additionally requested to be released.

The president spoke to Cherell Griner in July, shortly after Brittney Griner wrote a letter to the president in which she said she was “afraid I might stay here forever.”

The Biden administration considers the detainees unlawful and, in exchange for a reduced sentence, offered to release prominent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sentenced to 25 years in 2011.

“As we’ve said before, we believe Russia is wrongfully holding Britney and Paul under unbearable circumstances,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “And, as you know, we interacted directly with the Russian government through the appropriate channels.”

Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympian and plays for the Phoenix Mercury. Since 2014, she also played for the Russian team UMMC Yekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season. She was arrested in February for possession of marijuana cartridges when she entered the country to train for the playoffs. In August, she was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Whelan, 52, also traveled openly to Russia for many years, but was arrested in 2018 and convicted on charges of espionage in a secret trial.

What Britney Griner's detention in Russia tells us about the gender pay gap in basketball

Sports

What Britney Griner’s detention in Russia tells us about the gender pay gap in basketball

Jean-Pierre said he could not share details of the Biden administration’s talks with Russia due to security concerns, but said Russia did not respond to their offer.

“While I would like to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are returning their loved ones home, this is not what we see in these negotiations at the present time,” he said. she said.

“The Russians should accept our offer,” she added. “They should accept our offer today. We will continue to work hard until the day we can share this good news.”

Previous articleEl Paso is the latest city to be overwhelmed by Biden’s open border policy, Sarah Carter reports
Next articleChrissy Teigen says her ‘miscarriage’ was actually an abortion to save her life: ‘Heartbreaking’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

US-China experts warn of ‘bloody affair for both sides’ if war breaks out

off Video Keen: Taiwan will stand alongside China General Jack Kean expressed...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Marine Corps COVID-19 vaccine waives fines for service members seeking religious accommodation

closer Video Navy quietly lifts penalties for unvaccinated SEALs Fox News Medical...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Julian Edelman recalls the tequila-fueled night of the 2020 arrest with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News