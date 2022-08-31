type here...
Biden to host Barack and Michelle Obama to unveil...
Politics

Biden to host Barack and Michelle Obama to unveil White House portrait after years of Trump snub

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama next week to unveil their official White House portraits.

The event, which takes place next Wednesday, comes years after former President Donald Trump snubbed Obama by not hosting him to unveil his official portrait during his tenure.

Traditionally, first-term presidents host their predecessors in Washington as a show of friendship.

Past presidents have hosted their predecessors for the ceremony.

For example, Obama called former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush hosted at the White House for the unveiling of his official portrait. When Bush was president, he hosted former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate and first lady Hillary Clinton for their official portraits.

Special:The Biden administration is partnering with job search firms to help fill the teacher shortage

Primetime Speech:Biden will deliver a primetime speech Thursday in Philadelphia on the ‘continuing battle for the nation’s soul’

In 2018, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled a portrait of Obama, part of the only complete collection of presidents outside the White House. A portrait of Barack Obama by artist Kehinde Wiley and a portrait of Michelle Obama by artist Amy Sherald are the first presidential portraits created by black artists.

In April, Barack Obama attended his first event at the White House, as his former vice president, Biden, was elected president. The event was for actions to reform the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

